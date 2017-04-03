Why North Carolina will beat Gonzaga and win the NCAA tournament

It's been said more than a few times that we're getting the rare treat of watching the best two teams in the country playing for the national championship on Monday night. Eh, I'm not buying it.

Make no mistake, Gonzaga and North Carolina are excellent, but believing these teams are 1A and 1B says more about our short memories and overvaluing of results in a wild unpredictable tournament. How quickly we forget Villanova and Kansas, the two other top seeds that were ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, by the committee (Carolina and Gonzaga were Nos. 3 and 4). Entering the tournament, these teams were a jumble, neither was demonstrably better or worse than another.

The difference today is that the Heels and Bulldogs survived. Any one of the four No. 1 seeds could have lost games they won (Gonzaga to Northwestern and West Virginia; North Carolina to Arkansas and Kentucky) or won games they lost (Kansas to Oregon; Villanova to Wisconsin) but these are the two that stayed alive. Of course they're the two best basketball teams in the country right now. For all intents and purposes, they're the only two basketball teams in the country.

North Carolina, of course, lost last year's title on the first championship-game buzzer beater the tournament has ever seen. They look to enact some revenge on Monday night - indirectly trying to pay back Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart by putting it to Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski. Every UNC starter played on last year's team. The experience of watching Marcus Paige hit an improbable game-tying three with under five seconds remaining, only to see Jenkins drain a three of his own as the backboard went red, is still with them.