Big East basketball got a lot more interesting on Monday, as Georgetown announced that it has hired Patrick Ewing as its next head basketball coach. Ewing replaces John Thompson III who was fired after 13 seasons.

With Ewing now in the fold, the Hoyas not only have added a respected NBA assistant, but also a school icon. Ewing played at the school from 1981-85 and helped Georgetown win the 1984 national championship.

Here is the best reaction from across the basketball world after the hire became official: