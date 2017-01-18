FOX Sports’ college basketball midseason All-Americans and award winners
With the college hoops season now half over, it's time to look back on the first half and hand out some mid-season awards.
These honors are solely based on what players, teams and coaches have done so far this season. Here are FOX Sports' All-American honors and mid-season awards.
National Player of the Year: Josh Hart, G/F, Villanova
Hart led Villanova in scoring on its way to the national championship last year, but this season he's refined his game and become one of the most versatile and complete players in the sport.
He leads No. 1 ranked Villanova in points (18.8) and rebounds (6.5), and is second in assists (3.6) and steals (1.5). He has also seen his field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage jump this season.Mitchell Leff Getty Images
Coach of the Year: Greg McDermott, Creighton
Behind McDermott, the Bluejays have gone from a fringe Top 25 team in the preseason, to one that is firmly entrenched in the Top 10 with an 18-1 record. But can Creighton keep things up after losing star guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a season-ending injury on Tuesday?Getty Images Eric Francis
Breakout Player: Justin Patton, F, Creighton
After redshirting last year, Patton has been arguably the most pleasant surprise in college basketball this season. His 14 points and 6.6 rebounds per game have given the Bluejays an interior presence that they desperately needed.WPPROD
Sixth Man of the Year: Aaron Holiday, G, UCLA
UCLA's coaching staff has said since the preseason that they have "six starters," with Holiday earning starters minutes - and stats - off the bench. With averages of 13 points and 4.5 assists, he's a player who would start at virtually any other program in college basketball.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
First team All-American: Frank Mason, G, Kansas
Mason began the season with a 30-point performance against Indiana and hasn't slowed down since, leading the Jayhawks to 17-straight wins since that opening night loss. The senior currently leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 ppg and also tops the Jayhawks' with a team-high 5.3 assists per contest as well.Michael Reaves
First team All-American: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA
Ball has been the breakout star of the college hoops season, averaging 14 points and eight assists (which is currently second in the country) while pumping new blood into a program that struggled last season. UCLA finished 15-17 last year and currently sits at 18-1 this season.
First team All-American: Josh Hart, G/F, Villanova
Villanova is ranked No. 1 in the country and it's worth noting that he puts up some of his best numbers in Nova's biggest games. His 37-point, 11-rebound performance against No. 15 Notre Dame remains one of the best all-around games anyone has played this season.Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Vincent Carchietta
First team All-American: Luke Kennard, G, Duke
With injuries mounting all season long and Grayson Allen constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Kennard has been the one constant for Duke in 2016-2017. He is averaging a team-high 20.2 points per game, with 29 points in the Blue Devils' biggest victory of the year to date against No. 19 Florida.Mark Dolejs Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
First team All-American: Caleb Swanigan, F/C, Purdue
Swanigan is the Player of the Year candidate that no one is talking about, averaging 18 points and 12.5 rebounds (tops in the nation) for a club that is 15-4 and ranked No. 21 in the country. He has 15 double-doubles so far this year, as well as four 20-20 games and one 30-20 performance! Wow!Joseph Maiorana Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Second team All-American: Maurice Watson Jr., G, Creighton
By now we all know the devastating back story on Watson, who suffered a torn ACL on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season because of it. That doesn't change the fact that through the first half of the season, he was one of the top point guards in college basketball, averaging 8.5 assists, tops in the country.AP
Second team All-American: Malik Monk, G, Kentucky
Monk has been a star for the Wildcats and with a 21.4 point-per-game average, he could become the highest-scoring freshman ever to play under John Calipari (which sure is saying something). His 47-point performance against North Carolina might go down as the single-best performance anyone has had this entire college hoops season.
Second team All-American: De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
Because of Monk's dynamic play, Fox has gotten lost in the shuffle -- which is a shame because he is having one of the best freshman seasons in the country. His 6.3 assists per game is tops in the SEC and he also doubles as Kentucky's second-leading scorer at over 16 per game.Getty Images Getty Images
Second team All-American: Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
To Fultz's credit, he has been everything that fans could have hoped for this season (and more). Averaging 22 points, six rebounds and six assists per game this year, he has "created" more points than any player in the country. If his team were playing a little better (Washington sits at just 8-9 on the season), he would have earned a first-team nod.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Second team All-American: Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina
A year after serving as a role player on the Tar Heels' run to a title game, Jackson has become the star many projected him to be after earning McDonald's All-American honors coming out of high school. Jackson is averaging a team-high 18 points per game and seen his three-point percentage go up from 29 percent last year to 39 percent in 2017.