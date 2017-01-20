Everything NBA fans need to watch during this weekend’s college hoops slate

College hoops is in full swing, but let’s be honest: With so much on your plate, it isn’t always easy to follow. That’s especially true for the folks who follow the NBA diligently and don’t have enough time to focus on anything other than their own team.

We know you’re an NBA fan, we know you love your team and we know that with college games running from morning to night all weekend, it’s hard to pick out exactly which ones matter and where you can see the stars of tomorrow. So we’ll do it for you.

If you're an NBA fan looking to get a little more into college hoops this weekend, here’s your guide to doing so.