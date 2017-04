Oklahoma State is on the bottom of this list because of why it needed a new coach in the first place. When the school hired Brad Underwood away from Stephen F. Austin a year ago, it woefully underpaid him, leading Underwood to look for a new job after taking the Pokes to the NCAA tournament this year. He found it at Illinois, leaving Oklahoma State in need of another new coach.

If that’s where it had ended for AD Mike Holder, it would have been bad enough. But he doubled down by passing on anyone truly established – a big-name assistant, a mid-major head coach – for Boynton Jr., a 35-year-old who has never been a head coach at any level. He also has few ties to the school after arriving with Underwood in March of 2016.

Think about that for a second: Boynton was an assistant in the Southland Conference just a little over a year ago, and now he’s supposed to go head-to-head with Bill Self, Bob Huggins and Shaka Smart? I’m not saying there’s no way this hire works, but it has disaster written all over it.