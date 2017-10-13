HIGHLIGHTS: Keller scores twice for Coyotes
Clayton Keller scores both of the Coyotes' goals in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Louis Domingue: We gotta find a way to be more than close
15 mins ago
Rick Tocchet: We deserved a little bit better.
15 mins ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Keller scores twice for Coyotes
1 hr ago
Archie Bradley's 2018 role is TBD
1 day ago
Archie Bradley's 2018 role is TBD
1 day ago
D-backs pack up after sudden, disappointing end to memorable season
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED