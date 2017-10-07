Paul Goldschmidt: ‘They beat us tonight. We’ll try to beat them tomorrow.’

Paul Goldschmidt on the D-backs' Game 1 loss to the Dodgers.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Torey Lovullo: 'Walker never got into a rhythm'

Torey Lovullo: 'Walker never got into a rhythm'

1 hr ago

Paul Goldschmidt: 'They beat us tonight. We'll try to beat them tomorrow.'

Paul Goldschmidt: 'They beat us tonight. We'll try to beat them tomorrow.'

1 hr ago

"The first inning was basically the game."

"The first inning was basically the game."

1 hr ago

Rick Tocchet: It's gonna hurt, it's gonna be very hard to win, and you should want that challenge

Rick Tocchet: It's gonna hurt, it's gonna be very hard to win, and you should want that challenge

1 day ago

Coyotes Recap: A tough one to swallow

Coyotes Recap: A tough one to swallow

1 day ago

Preview: NAU vs. Illinois State, 4 p.m. Saturday

Preview: NAU vs. Illinois State, 4 p.m. Saturday

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»