FOX Sports Presents All-Star Studio Team Anchoring FIFA World Cup 2026™

Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Clarence Seedorf, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Juan Pablo Ángel, John Obi Mikel, Thiago Alcântara and Peter Schmeichel Headline Roster of International Legends

Stars and Stripes Soar in Studio with U.S. Soccer Icons Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan

Hosts Rob Stone, Rebecca Lowe, Jules Breach and Pien Meulensteen Anchor Network’s Tournament Coverage

With less than one month to go before the tournament begins, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today celebrates the fast-approaching start to the world’s greatest sporting event this summer with a blockbuster unveiling of the star-studded studio team anchoring the network’s anticipated presentation. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer, spotlighting the decorated group.

"Our FIFA World Cup 2026™ studio team competed in a combined 26 FIFA World Cups and features some of the most dynamic personalities and soccer legends FOX Sports has ever assembled," said Zager. "We feel they’re going to instantly connect with fans and become America’s definitive voices for the anticipated tournament, providing entertainment and insight at an incredible level and making for must-watch television across the 104 matches on the schedule."

International legends joining FOX Sports in studio as analysts for FIFA World Cup 2026™ include Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden), Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands), Javier "Chicharito Hernández (Mexico), John Obi Mikel (Nigeria), Thiago Alcântara (Spain), Juan Pablo Ángel (Colombia) and Peter Schmeichel (Denmark).

With the tournament taking place on home soil, a quartet of U.S. Soccer icons and National Soccer Hall of Famers anchor FOX Sports’ studio analyst team including Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. Donovan will also serve as a match analyst throughout the tournament.

FOX Sports hosts anchoring on-site and studio coverage throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™ include Rob Stone, Rebecca Lowe, Jules Breach and Pien Meulensteen.

Studio analyst and host assignments will be announced before the tournament begins.

STUDIO TEAM (in alphabetical order):

Analysts

Alexi Lalas

Carli Lloyd

Clarence Seedorf

Clint Dempsey

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

John Obi Mikel

Juan Pablo Ángel

Landon Donovan

Peter Schmeichel

Thiago Alcântara

Thierry Henry

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Hosts

Jules Breach

Pien Meulensteen

Rebecca Lowe

Rob Stone

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off Thursday, June 11 , on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET with a special, two-hour pregame show leading up to host nation Mexico vs. South Africa from Mexico City.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

SNAPSHOT BIOGRAPHIES (click name for full bio and photography):

STUDIO ANALYSTS

Alexi Lalas is FOX Sports’ lead studio analyst for soccer, a role he has flourished in since joining the network in 2015. His signature red hair and fierce style of play helped the dynamic defender become one of the most recognizable faces in soccer. Lalas made his mark with the USMNT as a player during FIFA World Cup USA 1994™ and FIFA World Cup France 1998™. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2006 and currently hosts ALEXI LALAS' STATE OF THE UNION podcast.

Carli Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year Award winner and one of the greatest soccer players to ever play the game, Lloyd joined FOX Sports as an analyst in a feature role less than two years after retiring from the game as one of the all-time legends in U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) history. A 2025 inductee into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, Lloyd’s legendary international career spanned 17 years and concluded with 316 caps.

Clarence Seedorf returns to FOX Sports this summer for FIFA World Cup 2026™ as a studio analyst after first appearing as an analyst with FOX eight years ago at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™. He made 87 appearances for the Netherlands national team and represented the Dutch at the UEFA European Championships in 1996, as well as UEFA EURO 2000 and 2004 and the FIFA World Cup France 1998™, reaching the Semifinals in all three tournaments. After his playing career Seedorf coached in four continents, becoming Head Coach of AC Milan, Real Club Deportivo de La Coruna and Cameroon national team among others.

Clint Dempsey returns to FOX Sports after making his analyst debut with the network at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Dempsey brings a former player perspective to the desk having represented the U.S. at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups™, where he became the first and only USMNT player in squad history to score in three different tournaments. He retired from the game in 2018 tied with former teammate Landon Donovan for the title of all-time leading scorer in USMNT history with 57 goals. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2022.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, the leading goal scorer in Mexico national team history, joins FOX Sports this summer in his broadcaster debut. Chicharito is world renowned amassing 52 goals in 109 appearances over a 10-year run with the national team from 2009 to 2019. He starred for El Tri and is a fan favorite for his accomplishments with the national team representing Mexico in three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments in 2010, 2014 and 2018 scoring goals in all three tournaments.

John Obi Mikel is a former captain of the Nigeria national team, two-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran with the Super Eagles and a Chelsea FC icon following a decade-long, decorated career with the club.He also won a bronze media with Nigeria at the Olympics in 2016.

Juan Pablo Ángel was a standout striker across a decade-long career for club and country that featured 9 goals in 33 appearances for the Colombia National Team, and successful runs with Argentine side River Plate from 2007-2011, Premier League side Aston Villa from 2001-2007. In 2007, he moved to Major League Soccer and joined the New York Red Bulls, where he would go on to post 58 goals and 14 assists in 100 starts with the club. Ángel remains the second leading goal scorer in Red Bulls history and finished his MLS career with 72 goals.

Landon Donovan returns to FOX Sports as a studio and match analyst for FIFA World Cup 2026™. He made his FIFA World Cup™ debut as a studio and match analyst with FOX Sports in 2022 after first contributing to the network’s Copa América Centenario coverage in 2016. Donovan’s decorated career as an American soccer icon featured three FIFA World Cup™ appearances as a player for the U.S. and countless memorable goals. He retired from the game in 2018 tied with former teammate Clint Dempsey for the title of all-time leading scorer in USMNT history with 57 goals, and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2023.

Peter Schmeichel rose to prominence as a goalkeeper and left a lasting legacy across a storied career with the Danish National Team and Manchester United in the Premier League. While at Manchester United, he won 15 trophies and helped captain the club to victory in the 1999 UEFA Champions League Final. Schmeichel also played for a Denmark squad that won UEFA EURO 1992™. Since retiring, Schmeichel has thrived as a broadcaster in the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Thiago Alcântara makes his broadcaster debut with FOX Sports this summer following a dynamic career as a midfielder with the Spain national team and numerous top clubs, including FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC. From 2011 to 2021, Alcântara made 46 appearances with the Spain national team and represented La Furia Roja at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™. He most recently served as an assistant coach on the staff at FC Barcelona.

Thierry Henryis one of the greatest goal scorers in France’s history with 51 goals in 123 career appearances and set a club record 228 goals with Arsenal in the Premier League. He is the first player to ever win back-to-back European Golden Boots and the first player to ever win Domestic Golden Boots three years in succession. Henry played in four FIFA World Cup™ tournaments with France representing the national team in 1998, where he helped France win the tournament in its home country, 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s storied career as an attacking forward featured countless iconic moments from 1999 to 2023 for several marquee European clubs, including AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more. With 114 caps representing the Swedish national team, Ibrahimović is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer with 62 goals, playing in two FIFA World Cup™ tournaments in 2002 and 2006 and four UEFA European Championships. He was awarded Swedish player of the year a record 12 times.

STUDIO HOSTS

Jules Breach hosts her first FIFA World Cup™ with FOX Sports this summer after anchoring coverage and serving as lead host for the network’s presentation of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025™ and UEFA EURO 2024™. Based in London, Breach currently serves as lead reporter and presenter for TNT Sports in the U.K., as well as host for Channel 4’s coverage of England matches in the U.K.

Pien Meulensteen has established herself as a leading commentator and presenter in the U.K. across some of the sport’s biggest stages, including Premier League, FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, UEFA Women’s Euros and Women’s Super League. In 2023, Meulensteen made history as the first woman to provide live commentary on a Premier League match for Sky Sports.

Rebecca Lowe makes her FOX Sports debut this summer and brings a wealth of experience over her expansive award-winning career to the network’s presentation. She currently serves as host of NBC Sports’ Premier League and has covered six straight Olympic Games and the Kentucky Derby since joining the network over 12 years ago in 2013.

Rob Stone has been a FOX Sports fixture since 2015 anchoring the network’s FIFA World Cup™ presentations across the world as host. Stone joined FOX Sports in 2012 as the lead studio host for FOX Sports’ soccer, college football and college basketball programming and has anchored coverage across multiple properties in the network’s premier soccer portfolio, including FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, Concacaf, MLS and more.