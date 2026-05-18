FOX Sports Races Full Throttle Into Indianapolis 500 Powered by a Stacked Roster Of Elite Broadcasters

Will Buxton, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe Call the Race; Kevin Lee, Jamie Little and Georgia Henneberry Report from Pit Road with Jack Harvey’s Driver Insights from the Cockpit

1997 INDYCAR SERIES Champion Tony Stewart and Former INDYCAR SERIES Driver Danica Patrick Highlight Prerace Coverage Alongside Veteran Host Chris Myers

Award-Winning FOX Sports Reporter and Renowned Storyteller Tom Rinaldi On-Site at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Special Features and Interviews

FOX NFL Analyst and Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski Live from the Indy 500 Infield Snake Pit

FS1’s Sports Emmy-Nominated FIRST THINGS FIRST Returns to Indy 500

LOS ANGELES -- FOX Sports presents its second Indianapolis 500, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," on Sunday, May 24 (12:30 PM ET on FOX and FOX One), culminating 60 hours of comprehensive coverage showcased alongside an impressive lineup of elite broadcasters and dignitaries befitting motorsports’ grandest stage.

FOX INDYCAR play-by-play announcer Will Buxton is alongside nine-time Indianapolis 500 competitor James Hinchcliffe and 10-time Indy 500 racer Townsend Bell on the call for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The announcement was made today by Brad Zager, President and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Special, expanded prerace coverage begins at 10:00 AM ET on FOX and FOX One.

FOX INDYCAR’s veteran pit road squad includes Georgia Henneberry, working her second Indianapolis 500 for network television; Kevin Lee, covering his eighth Indy 500 for network TV after reporting for 17 for INDYCAR Radio Network; and Jamie Little, the first female pit reporter for a national television broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 (2004). Little covered 11 straight Indianapolis 500s from 2004 to 2014.

FOX INDYCAR pit reporter Jack Harvey, piloting the No. 24 INVST DRR Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the second consecutive year and his ninth Indy 500 start, is again set to offer insights from the cockpit.

FOX INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRERACE SHOW

Tony Stewart, the 1997 INDYCAR SERIES champion, and Danica Patrick, who led 19 laps in the 2005 Indy 500 and finished third in 2009, the highest finish ever by a woman, reprise their prerace duties alongside veteran host Chris Myers, who anchors the desk against the backdrop of the iconic Pagoda.

Acclaimed FOX Sports reporter and renowned storyteller Tom Rinaldi, winner of 17 national Sports Emmy Awards (and 2026 nominee) and seven national Edward R. Murrow Awards, is back on-site at The Brickyard with special feature interviews.

GRONK RETURNS TO THE SNAKE PIT

Four-time Super Bowl champion and FOX NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski returns to the Indianapolis 500 to serve as the grand marshal of the infamous infield Indy 500 Snake Pit for the second consecutive year and will check in with the FOX INDYCAR crew throughout the prerace show.

FS1 RETURNS TO THE INDY 500

FS1’s Sports Emmy-nominated daily studio show FIRST THINGS FIRST with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for live, on-site broadcasts with special features and guests on Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22 (3:00-6:00 PM ET on FS1).

ALL-IN: INDYCAR

FOX Sports and INDYCAR’s new digital-exclusive series in conjunction with critically acclaimed creative studio show Shadow Lion, ALL-IN: INDYCAR, will be on-site at the Indianapolis 500 to capture the iconic race and the days and moments leading up to it. ALL IN: INDYCAR crews embed with drivers and teams to depict how some of the sport’s biggest stars navigate the pressures of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES high-speed competition. Episodes also feature FOX INDYCAR broadcasters Buxton, Bell and Hinchcliffe and are available on the INDYCAR on FOX YouTube Channel and across INDYCAR and FOX Sports’ social media platforms, FOX One, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and Tubi.

SPEEDVISION IN-CAR LIVESTREAM

FOX Sports will bring fans inside the action at the Indianapolis 500 with the SPEEDVISION In-Car Cam livestream, streaming live on the INDYCAR on FOX YouTube channel and vertically on TikTok (@INDYCARonFOX). The experience begins with prerace ceremonies and the opening 10 laps from the FOX broadcast before shifting to every in-car camera for the entire race, enhanced by custom heads-up display (HUD) graphics and raw pit crew-to-driver audio for an unfiltered, cockpit-level view of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The FOX INDYCAR broadcast team has a collective 40 Indianapolis 500 starts behind-the-wheel:

For the comprehensive FOX Sports programming schedule leading up to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, click HERE.