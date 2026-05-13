Yahoo Sports and FOX One Team Up to Introduce New Soccer Fantasy Games

The games give fans fun new ways to predict outcomes related to the summer’s biggest sporting event

Key Takeaways

2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em with FOX One and 2026 Soccer Daily Draw with FOX One . Yahoo Sports is partnering with FOX One, the official English streaming platform of FIFA World Cup 2026 ™, to deliver a pair of new Yahoo Fantasy games:and

In addition to engaging fans around the tournament, the games will also serve to educate fans on how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on FOX One.

Both games are available via a new "Games" tab in the Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo Sports apps, giving fans easy access to them from their home screens.

Yahoo Sports is partnering with FOX One, the official English streaming platform of FIFA World Cup 2026™, to deliver a pair of fantasy games that give fans fun new ways to engage with this summer’s biggest sporting event. Play now!

"We’re thrilled to team up with our great partners at FOX One to add even more excitement to the world’s biggest sporting event," said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Media Group. "These games will give fans fun new ways to engage with the tournament, while also making it easier to find and watch every match live on FOX One."

"We are excited to partner with Yahoo Sports to give fans a fun and immersive way to raise the stakes even further as they watch all of the World Cup action on FOX One," said Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, FOX Direct to Consumer. "Fantasy games can really augment the viewing experience and serve to build community around this global event."

2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em with FOX One

2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em with FOX One is a new free-to-play Yahoo Fantasy game where fans put their predictions to the test while enjoying the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on FOX One. Here’s how it works:

For the tournament’s group stage, fans pick the winners of each group – and the top goal scorer across all groups.

For each subsequent knockout round, fans pick the winners of each match.

As the tournament progresses, the picks become more valuable, meaning that fans can start playing midway through the tournament and still have a chance to win.

For 2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em, fans can compete against everyone via an overall leaderboard, create a private group to battle friends, or join featured groups to compete against soccer experts. For example, FOX One will host a featured group, as will The Cooligans duo of Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco.

2026 Soccer Daily Draw with FOX One

2026 Soccer Daily Draw with FOX One is a soccer-centric version of Daily Draw, the free-to-play game from Yahoo Sports. The game will run every day of the tournament, giving fans another fun way to predict outcomes tied to the biggest matches.

In addition to engaging fans around the tournament, 2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em and 2026 Soccer Daily Draw will also serve to educate fans on how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on FOX One. The games will feature FOX One branding, as well as links to FOX One coverage of the tournament. With one simple tap, fans can go from playing 2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em or 2026 Soccer Daily Draw to FOX One platform, where they can watch the tournament live.

2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em and 2026 Soccer Daily Draw are available via a new "Games" tab in the Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo Sports apps, giving fans easy access to them from their homescreens. 2026 Soccer Pick ‘Em is also available via the Yahoo Sports website. To play today, visit: yahoofantasy.com/soccerpickem

About FOX One

FOX One is Fox Corporation’s wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming service, bringing together the thrill of live streaming and the bold, trusted voices that define the full portfolio of FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network, FOX Local Stations and FOX Nation through the bundle. FOX One is designed to cater to cord-cutters and cord-nevers, delivering FOX's content directly to audiences wherever they are and allowing them to watch how and when they want. Utilizing the technological innovations of Tubi Media Group, FOX One leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience, help audiences discover and enjoy content and easily integrate live and on-demand content.

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