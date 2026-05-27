FOX Sports Wins Nine Sports EMMY Awards

FOX MLB Scores Big with Seven Wins, Including Honors for 121st World Series, 95th All-Star Game, Technical Achievements and Studio Analyst Alex Rodriguez

FOX NFL Analyst Greg Olsen Honored with Third Career Sports Emmy® for Broadcast Excellence

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports took home nine wins across a variety of prestigious categories as The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented its 47th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards on Tuesday evening, May 26, in New York City.

FOX MLB led the night with seven wins, highlighted by excellence in live-event coverage and technical achievements including:

121st World Series

Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event

Outstanding Technical Team Event

95th All-Star Game

Outstanding Live Special – Non-Championship Event

FOX MLB Postseason

Outstanding Playoff Coverage (AL Playoffs)

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

FOX MLB Analyst Alex Rodriguez

Outstanding Personality - Studio Analyst

FOX MLB

Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event

Additionally, FOX NFL scored two wins for exceptional storytelling with analyst Greg Olsen earning Outstanding Personality - Event Analyst, his third career Sports Emmy®.

FOX NFL Analyst Greg Olsen

Outstanding Personality - Event Analyst

NFL Films Presents "Tim Green: A Voice Reclaimed"

Outstanding Feature - Long Form

FOX Sports producer Pete Macheska and play-by-play broadcaster Kenny Albert were inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, recognizing individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry while making meaningful contributions to broadcasting and new media. Their inductions honor decades of excellence, innovation and impact across sports television.