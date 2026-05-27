FOX Sports Wins Nine Sports EMMY Awards
FOX MLB Scores Big with Seven Wins, Including Honors for 121st World Series, 95th All-Star Game, Technical Achievements and Studio Analyst Alex Rodriguez
FOX NFL Analyst Greg Olsen Honored with Third Career Sports Emmy® for Broadcast Excellence
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports took home nine wins across a variety of prestigious categories as The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented its 47th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards on Tuesday evening, May 26, in New York City.
FOX MLB led the night with seven wins, highlighted by excellence in live-event coverage and technical achievements including:
121st World Series
Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event
Outstanding Technical Team Event
95th All-Star Game
Outstanding Live Special – Non-Championship Event
FOX MLB Postseason
Outstanding Playoff Coverage (AL Playoffs)
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
FOX MLB Analyst Alex Rodriguez
Outstanding Personality - Studio Analyst
FOX MLB
Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event
Additionally, FOX NFL scored two wins for exceptional storytelling with analyst Greg Olsen earning Outstanding Personality - Event Analyst, his third career Sports Emmy®.
FOX NFL Analyst Greg Olsen
Outstanding Personality - Event Analyst
NFL Films Presents "Tim Green: A Voice Reclaimed"
Outstanding Feature - Long Form
FOX Sports producer Pete Macheska and play-by-play broadcaster Kenny Albert were inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, recognizing individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry while making meaningful contributions to broadcasting and new media. Their inductions honor decades of excellence, innovation and impact across sports television.