FOX NFL’s Loaded 2026 Regular Season Schedule Features Most Windows of Any Network

First Tripleheader on FOX in Over a Decade Anchors Network’s Week 10 Slate Featuring the Patriots and Lions in New International Game from Munich

FOX NFL Schedule Expands with Week 15 Saturday Window

Highlighted by Reigning Super Bowl Champion Seahawks vs. Eagles

FOX Sports Unwraps Primetime Christmas Football with Holiday Showdown Between Rams and Seahawks

Vaunted AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK Showcases Top Matchups Including Tom Brady’s Return to New England for Patriots vs. Packers in Week 9

LOS ANGELES – Embarking on FOX’s 33rd year broadcasting the NFL and on the heels of posting the network’s best viewership performance since 2015, FOX Sports today unveils its loaded 2026 NFL regular season broadcast schedule.

FOX Sports’ powerhouse 18-week schedule delivers more windows this season than any other network with the addition of two new matchups. In Week 10, FOX NFL presents its first tripleheader in over a decade, opening coverage on Sunday, Nov. 15 , at 9:30 AM ET with an international game from Munich between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. The international game kicks off a strong Sunday slate, including Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers highlighting the 1:00 PM ET window and San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys in AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK at 4:25 PM ET.

A new window on the FOX NFL schedule takes center stage Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:00 PM ET, in Week 15 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

FOX Sports’ time-honored tradition of serving as America’s home for football on the holidays continues this year with the network’s return to Christmas in primetime. On Friday, Dec. 25 , at 8:15 PM ET, FOX NFL presents an NFC Championship Game rematch between the rival Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Top NFC teams fuel the FOX NFL slate during the 2026 regular season with scheduled appearances by the Seattle Seahawks (9), Dallas Cowboys (8), Chicago Bears (8), San Francisco 49ers (8), New York Giants (8), Green Bay Packers (8) and Philadelphia Eagles (8), as well as marquee AFC teams led by the Cincinnati Bengals (4), Los Angeles Chargers (4), Baltimore Ravens (3), Buffalo Bills (2) and New England Patriots (2).

AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK

Fan favorite AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK returns with an unrivaled lineup of games spotlighting some of the biggest clashes in the regular season schedule, including:

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (Week 9/Brady’s Return)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (Week 10)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (Week 17)

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Week 5)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Week 7)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Week 2)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (Week 1)

Last season, AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK averaged 25.3 million viewers on FOX, marking its best performance since 2015, per Nielsen Media Research.

THANKSGIVING DAY

FOX Sports sets the table for the NFL’s annual "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" Thursday, Nov. 26 , at 4:30 PM ET on FOX, FOX One and FOX Deportes when the Dallas Cowboys host NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Last year, FOX Sports set a new viewership record in the early Thanksgiving Day window with 47.7 million viewers for Green Bay vs. Detroit.

FOX NFL STUDIO COVERAGE

FOX NFL coverage starts each Sunday at 11:00 AM ET with FOX NFL KICKOFF followed by FOX NFL SUNDAY at 12:00 PM ET.

FOX NFL SUNDAY, America’s most-watched NFL pregame show for 32 consecutive seasons, features a Pro Football Hall of Fame cast of legendary analysts. The show and its full cast were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Hall of Fame in 2019 – the only sports studio pregame show to hold this honor. Additionally, FOX NFL SUNDAY received the 2022 Sports Emmy for "Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly" and "The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award."

FOX DIGITAL

Beyond televised network games, FOX Sports offers fans the ability to stream NFL games on FOX One with select games streaming in 4K. On the FOX Sports mobile app and FOXSports.com, fans can also consume scores, stats, standings and odds, plus a full customizable suite of written and video content, including highlights and analysis from FOX Sports’ unparalleled roster of expert personalities.

Additionally, FOX Sports serves fans through social media, where its award-winning @NFLonFOX channels reach over 14 million followers with custom, bespoke social content for platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

FOX DEPORTES

FOX Deportes returns with dedicated Spanish-language NFL coverage throughout the season, airing one preseason game and five regular season games, including New England vs. Detroit live from Munich in Week 10, Philadelphia at Dallas on Thanksgiving, Seahawks at Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Rams at Seahawks on Christmas. The network’s playoff slate includes one Wild Card Game, one Divisional Game and the NFC Championship Game.

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Click here to view and download the 2026 FOX NFL regular season broadcast schedule. In accordance with the league’s flexible scheduling policy, this year’s FOX NFL broadcast schedule is subject to change.