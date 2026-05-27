FOX Sports Unveils Powerhouse 2026 College Football Schedule

BIG NOON SATURDAY Highlights Top Programs and Historic Rivalries, Culminating with "The Game" on FOX

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Returns with Most Impressive Slate Yet

The Premier Home of the Big Ten — FOX, FS1 & BTN to Air 89 Big Ten Conference Matchups, Including the Big Ten Championship on FOX

Los Angeles – Today, FOX Sports announces select games from the network’s 2026 college football schedule, featuring elite matchups from top conferences throughout the season. FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY sets the tone each weekend with an impressive slate of primetime games, followed by college football’s most exciting pregame experience, BIG NOON KICKOFF, and FOX Sports’ flagship game of the week, BIG NOON SATURDAY.

In 2026, FOX Sports is home to 137 college football games across the FOX family of networks – including 89 Big Ten conference games across FOX, FS1 and BTN.

BIG NOON KICKOFF & BIG NOON SATURDAY

Each Saturday, FOX Sports’ coverage begins with BIG NOON KICKOFF – bringing the energy early from campuses across the nation. For the first three weeks of the 2026 college football season, FOX’s BIG NOON SATURDAY highlights college football’s last three national champions, starting with the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

In Week 1, the Hoosiers welcome North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. BIG NOON KICKOFF brings the party to Bloomington, helping Hoosier fans celebrate their national title from Memorial Stadium starting at 10:00 AM ET on FOX.

The following week, the Oklahoma Sooners travel north to take on the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2025 showdown on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. BIG NOON KICKOFF heads to Ann Arbor to preview all the action starting at 10:00 AM ET on FOX.

In Week 3, BIG NOON SATURDAY features the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on Kent State from Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX.

Wrapping up the regular season, Michigan travels to face Ohio State in "The Game" from Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX – the most-watched game of the regular season on any network in 2025. BIG NOON KICKOFF joins the crew in Columbus for a special three-hour show to celebrate the historic rivalry starting at 9:00 AM ET on FOX.

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAYS

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY returns as a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. Highlights include:

Week 2 features a renewed chapter of the Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas, Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

On Friday, September 18 , Houston and defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech square off with in-state bragging rights on the line at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana opens Big Ten play at home, hosting Northwestern in Bloomington on Friday, September 25 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

On Friday, October 2 , FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY spotlights the debut of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field, hosting Penn State in the venue’s inaugural game at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Late-season intensity ramps up with a Big Ten clash between Oregon and Michigan State, as the Ducks travel to East Lansing on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND ON FOX

Conference champions take center stage on consecutive nights as FOX presents a pair of primetime title games, starting with the Mountain West Championship, Friday, Dec. 4 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 , the action continues with the 2026 Big Ten Championship at 8:00 PM ET on FOX – a highly anticipated contest following the 2025 Big Ten Championship between Ohio State and Indiana that delivered 18.3 million viewers on FOX, the most-watched Big Ten Championship in history.

ADDITIONAL 2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

FOX Sports’ 2026 college football action kicks off Week Zero with Memphis taking on UNLV Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10:00 PM ET on FOX.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell opens his tenure with the Nittany Lions against Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1.

Saturday, Sept. 12 , the Arizona Wildcats take on the BYU Cougars in a massive Big 12 tilt at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

Later that day, 10-time FCS National Champions North Dakota State makes its Mountain West debut against Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 PM ET on FS1.

Week 3 kicks off from across the pond, with Kansas taking on Arizona State from London’s Wembley Stadium in the Union Jack Classic – the first FBS game ever held in England – Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM ET on FS1.

WHERE TO WATCH

College football on FOX, FS1, FS2 and BTN is also simulcast on FOX One and FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports’ confirmed 2026 fall college football schedule is available HERE. The remainder of the schedule will be announced as the season progresses, in addition to full broadcast team information at a later date.