The 158th Edition of The Belmont Stakes Returns to FOX Sports

Third Leg of the Triple Crown to Be Held at Saratoga Race Course Before Returning to Newly Renovated Belmont Park in 2027

FOX Sports’ Award-Winning Coverage Returns with Veteran Broadcasters and Acclaimed Horse Racing Analysts

Los Angeles – The final jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown returns to FOX Sports this weekend, with full coverage of the 158th edition of The Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets airing Saturday, June 6 , across the FOX Sports family of networks. The 2026 running of the Belmont Stakes marks the final time the storied third leg of the Triple Crown will be contested at Saratoga Race Course before returning to the newly renovated Belmont Park in 2027.

FOX Sports, horse racing's premier television home, brings its award-winning coverage back to Saratoga with comprehensive Belmont Stakes Racing Festival programming spanning more than 35 hours across five days on FOX, FS1 and FS2, beginning Wednesday, June 3 , and headlined by live coverage of the 158th Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on Saturday, June 6 . Last year, FOX Sports’ coverage of the 157th Belmont Stakes swept the 2025 Media Eclipse Awards television categories, horse racing’s highest media honors.

Veteran host Curt Menefee anchors live coverage from Saratoga Race Course, joined by multiple Grade 1-winning trainer Tom Amoss and retired jockey Richard Migliore, whose three decades in the saddle included more than 4,400 career wins.

From the paddock, Charissa Thompson teams with FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica and noted handicapper Jonathon Kinchen to deliver real-time betting analysis and insights.

Emmy Award-winner Tom Rinaldi, whose feature "The Healing Ride" earned FOX Sports the 2025 Media Eclipse Award for Feature Television, returns to spotlight compelling stories from within and beyond the track, while racing analyst Maggie Wolfendale provides in-depth coverage on horseback and trackside throughout the day’s undercard races.

Frank Mirahmadi, one of racing’s most recognized voices, will call THE BELMONT STAKES and all supporting races on FOX. Mirahmadi serves as the full-time track announcer at Santa Anita Park and presides over the annual summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

FOX’s broadcast schedule includes BELMONT STAKES RACING FESTIVAL FRIDAY and Belmont Stakes Day programming featuring BELMONT STAKES RACING FESTIVAL SATURDAY and BELMONT DAY ON FOX, while FS1 offers an alternate telecast tailored for the experienced horseplayer. Coverage throughout the weekend also includes AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES and extensive live racing coverage from Saratoga Race Course.

BELMONT DAY ON FOX

FOX Sports delivers its most comprehensive Belmont Stakes Day presentation ever on Saturday, June 6 , building on its award-winning horse racing coverage with programming at 3:00 PM ET on FOX with BELMONT STAKES RACING FESTIVAL SATURDAY before transitioning into BELMONT DAY ON FOX at 4:00 PM ET and culminating with THE BELMONT STAKES at 6:30 PM ET.

Running concurrently on FS1, AMERICA’S DAY AT THE BELMONT offers an alternate telecast for the experienced horseplayer from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM ET, followed by AMERICA’S DAY AT THE BELMONT STAKES from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM ET. FS2 wraps up the evening with AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM ET.

BELMONT STAKES RACING FESTIVAL FRIDAY

FOX Sports continues its expansive Belmont Stakes Racing Festival coverage on Friday, June 5 , with a full day of live programming from Saratoga Race Course. AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES begins at 11:30 AM ET on FS2, leading into live coverage of BELMONT STAKES RACING FESTIVAL FRIDAY at 5:00 PM ET on the FOX broadcast network, spotlighting the excitement and personalities surrounding Belmont Stakes weekend. Coverage continues into the evening with AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES on FS1 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET.