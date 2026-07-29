FOX Sports Continues to Expand Horse Racing Coverage to Del Mar in New Multi-Year Deal

NYRA Agreement Strengthens FOX Sports’ Industry-Leading Horse Racing Portfolio with Iconic West Coast Venue

FS1 to Televise 2026 Pacific Classic on Saturday, August 22

FOX Sports Becomes Exclusive Home of Summer and Fall Meets Beginning 2027

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports and The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced a multi-year agreement between NYRA and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, further expanding FOX Sports’ industry-leading coverage of premier horse racing properties through its multi-year media rights agreement with NYRA. Beginning in 2027, FOX Sports will become the exclusive home of live television coverage from Del Mar, including the track’s signature summer and fall meets.

With the addition of Del Mar, FOX Sports strengthens its position as the preeminent destination for horse racing in the United States, complementing its existing coverage of the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, Saratoga Race Course and the new Belmont Park beginning in September, as part of an industry-leading portfolio that delivers more than 1,000 hours of live programming annually.

"There’s no more beautiful venue in racing than the place where the turf meets the surf. By adding Del Mar to our longtime coverage of Saratoga FOX Sports will be the home of the best in summertime racing on both coasts," said Michael Mulvihill, President, Insights and Analytics, Fox Corporation. "Over the years, our horse racing portfolio has grown to include some of the most special racetracks in America and we look forward to its continued growth."

"The Del Mar team is excited that our premier race meets will be part of FOX Sports' dynamic racing coverage," said Josh Rubinstein, President, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. "We're happy to join our friends at the New York Racing Association in this effort. Del Mar and Saratoga represent the very best in summer racing on both coasts and we look forward to FOX Sports showcasing together our iconic venues and world-class competition."

As part of the agreement, FS1 will also televise live coverage of the Grade 1, $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday, August 22, 2026 ahead of full-season coverage beginning in 2027.

Opened in 1937, San Diego’s iconic seaside racetrack is the stage for an annual summer meet that attracts a world-class collection of horses, trainers and jockeys competing for the richest purses on the West Coast. A cultural touchstone and one of Southern California’s most beloved attractions, Del Mar was founded by Bing Crosby to create a racing and entertainment destination "where the turf meets the surf."