FOX Sports Unveils 2026 NFL Broadcast Lineup Boasting Super Bowl Champs and Hall of Famers

FOX SPORTS UNVEILS 2026 NFL BROADCAST LINEUP BOASTING NEARLY 30 COLLECTIVE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS, FIVE GOLD JACKETS AND MORE THAN 45 EMMY AWARDS

AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK Broadcast Team of Brady, Burkhardt, Andrews, Rinaldi and Pereira Open the Season in Philadelphia as the Eagles Host the Commanders in Week 1

FOX NFL SUNDAY, America’s Most-Watched NFL Pregame Show Since Its Debut, Returns for Its 33rd Season with Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl Champion Cast

NEW YORK – For more than three decades, FOX Sports has defined the way fans experience the NFL. That legacy continues this season, as the network unveils its roster of award-winning broadcasters and personalities, Pro Football Hall of Fame analysts and legendary former players boasting five gold jackets, nearly 30 Super Bowl championships and more than 45 Emmy Awards collectively, leading its game and studio coverage. The announcement was made today by Brad Zager, President & Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

FOX NFL GAME COVERAGE

FOX NFL’s lead announce team of award-winning play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion and critically acclaimed analyst Tom Brady embark on their third season together. Joining them on the sidelines are Erin Andrews, the first woman singularly honored with the Pat Summerall Award, and Tom Rinaldi, a 17-time Emmy Award winner and renowned storyteller.

Burkhardt, Brady, Andrews and Rinaldi open Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13 , with FOX’s first edition of AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, which averaged 25.3 million viewers in 2025, its best performance since 2015, per Nielsen Media Research. The crew is in Philadelphia for the season opener as the Eagles host the rival Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET.

Joe Davis, an Emmy Award winner and the lead voice of FOX MLB, marks his fifth full season handling FOX NFL play-by-play duties, and for the third year, pairs with three-time Pro Bowl tight end and three-time Emmy winner Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver, a 2024 Emmy Silver Circle inductee and the longest-tenured NFL television reporter, handles reporting duties for the crew in her 32nd season with FOX. In Week 1, the team calls the Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET.

Multi-sport play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, in his seventh season with the network, pairs for the first full season with 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Super Bowl XLIV-winning quarterback Drew Brees, who ranks second all-time in league history in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Multi-sport broadcaster Kristina Pink handles reporting duties for the crew in her 14th season with FOX Sports. They open Week 1 at 1:00 PM ET with the Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers.

Kenny Albert, an original FOX NFL broadcaster (1994) and the network’s longest-tenured game announcer, embarks on his 33rd season in 2026, marking his seventh consecutive year with Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who arrived at FOX Sports in 2020. Veteran reporter Megan Olivi is back with the duo for her third full NFL season. The crew heads to Detroit in Week 1 for the New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET.

Kevin Kugler is on the call for his seventh season, pairing again with three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Daryl "Moose" Johnston, in his 26th season with the network. In her second FOX NFL season, seasoned broadcaster Allison Williams returns as sideline reporter for the crew. The announce team will be in Cincinnati in Week 1 as the Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Chris Myers, marking his 26th season with FOX, teams with three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth for the third consecutive year. Five-time Emmy Award winner and reporter Jen Hale is on the sidelines for her 16th year with FOX Sports. The trio kicks off its season with the Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET.

FOX NFL RULES ANALYSTS

Former NFL Vice Presidents of Officiating Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino return as FOX NFL’s rules analysts, providing incomparable insight for each game on the FOX NFL schedule.

With two decades of football officiating experience – six as NFL’s VP of Officiating and 14 in college football – Pereira returns to FOX for his 16th season.

Blandino came onboard FOX in 2017 on the heels of an 18-year NFL career that included four years as VP of Officiating and his integral role in system upgrades and the early adoption of technological transformations in league officiating.

Award-Winning NFL Studio Coverage

FOX NFL SUNDAY, the perennially No.1 NFL studio pregame show for each of its 32 consecutive seasons, airs at 12:00 PM ET on Sundays and features a Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl champion cast of legendary analysts. Veteran broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts the one-hour Sunday staple alongside four-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Famer and four-time Emmy Award winner Terry Bradshaw. Joining them on the desk are Pro Football Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions Howie Long and Michael Strahan, with four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. Bradshaw and Long, an Emmy winner, are original members from FOX’s inaugural 1994 season. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer returns with his unparalleled, exclusive insights and breaking news across the league.

The show and its full cast were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019 – the only sports show to hold this honor. Additionally, FOX NFL SUNDAY has earned more than 15 Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Studio Show" five times.

Marking its 14th season in 2026, FOX NFL KICKOFF airs Sundays at 11:00 AM ET. Versatile veteran broadcaster Charissa Thompson hosts alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman. Cooper Manning returns for the 12th year with "The Manning Hour" segments throughout the season, while Glazer joins the crew with his exclusive breaking news and updates. Radio Hall of Fame member Colin Cowherd, host of THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio, contributes special features and analysis.

For more information on FOX NFL, please visit FOX Sports Press Pass.