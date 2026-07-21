FOX Records 38.937 M Viewers for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, Most-Watched Soccer Telecast in U.S. History

FOX SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL ETCHES PLACE IN RECORD BOOKS AS MOST-WATCHED SOCCER TELECAST IN U.S. HISTORY WITH 38,937,000 VIEWERS

FOX Peaks at 51,685,000 Viewers for Spain’s Storybook Victory Over Argentina

All Eyes on FOX: Two FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches Surpassed 30 Million Viewers, Five Broke 20 Million Viewers and 11 Matches Eclipsed 15 Million Viewers Throughout Tournament

Tournament Concludes as Most-Watched FIFA World Cup™ in U.S. History Averaging 7,737,000 Viewers Across 104 Matches on FOX, FS1 and Tubi

FOX Sports Digital Coverage Generates 17.2 Billion Content Views - Most Digitally Viewed Event in Network History

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports’ world class coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ culminated on Sunday with a historic Final match that saw 38,937,000 viewers watch on FOX, setting an all-time high mark for viewership as the new most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. television history and most-watched FIFA World Cup™ Final ever in the U.S. on record, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The record-breaking Final reached its dramatic peak with 51,685,000 viewers watching from 5:45 to 6:00 PM ET as Spain secured a 1-0 victory in extra time over Argentina.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL

Up +132% vs. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final (France vs. Argentina, Sunday morning 12/18/22, 16,784,000 viewers); up +240% vs. FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ Final, (France vs. Croatia, Sunday morning 7/15/18, 11,441,000 viewers)

Match-only window number on FOX: 42.5 million

FOX Sports’ jam-packed, four-hour FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE pregame show scored 2,873,000 viewers as America gathered in anticipation for the epic closing ceremony and festivities in the leadup to Spain vs. Argentina

The 38,937,000 viewers bested the previous record for most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history set earlier in the tournament by U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) vs. Belgium in the Round of 16 (33,089,000 viewers)

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHTS

FIFA World Cup 2026™ finished as the most-watched FIFA World Cup™ in U.S. history averaging 7,737,000 viewers across 104 matches on FOX, FS1 and Tubi up +116% vs. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (3,588,000) and up +179 vs. FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ (2,770,000)

On Saturday, July 18 , the bronze final on FOX between France and England drew 13,130,000 viewers becoming the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ third-place telecast in U.S. history (previous record: Uruguay vs. Germany, FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™, 4,755,000 viewers). France vs. England finished up +232% from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ third-place match on FOX (Croatia vs. Morocco, Saturday morning, 3,956,000 viewers) and up +330% from the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ third-place match on FOX (Belgium vs. England, Saturday morning, 3,052,000 viewers)

France vs. England peaked at 18,529,000 viewers from 6:45 to 7:00 PM ET

FOX by the Numbers: Two FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches surpassed 30 million viewers (the Final and U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) vs. Belgium Round of 16) Five broke 20 million viewers (Final, USMNT vs. Belgium, USMNT vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Round of 32, Norway vs. England Quarterfinal and Mexico vs. England Round of 16) 11 matches surged past the 15 million viewers markNine FIFA World Cup 2026™ telecasts on FOX eclipsed the previous high mark for most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ telecast of all-time (France vs. Argentina, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final on FOX, 16,784,000 viewers)

Two FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches surpassed 30 million viewers (the Final and U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) vs. Belgium Round of 16)

Five broke 20 million viewers (Final, USMNT vs. Belgium, USMNT vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Round of 32, Norway vs. England Quarterfinal and Mexico vs. England Round of 16)

11 matches surged past the 15 million viewers mark

Nine FIFA World Cup 2026™ telecasts on FOX eclipsed the previous high mark for most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ telecast of all-time (France vs. Argentina, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final on FOX, 16,784,000 viewers)

FOX SPORTS DIGITAL

FOX Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage redefined digital sports consumption, generating more than 17.2 billion content views on FOX Sports digital and social platforms to become the most digitally viewed event in network history

Across FOX Sports social media, tournament content generated a record-breaking 16.5 billion social impressions with 2,560 of FOX Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026™ social videos surpassing one million views. During the tournament’s 39-day run, FOX Sports grew its social media audience by more than 10 million followers

FOX Sports recorded 542 million social video views on Sunday, July 19 around the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final - the most socially viewed day in its history

FOX Sports’ first-ever "Always On" live stream - available exclusively on the FOX Sports YouTube channel, TikTok (starting Round of 32), Tubi, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App - launched June 11 and remained live for 974 consecutive hours over the course of the entire tournament and beyond, generating 1.2 billion total minutes of watch time across platforms. Fans watching on the FOX Sports YouTube channel generated more than two million comments , with half of all live stream viewers choosing to watch with live chat enabled to engage with other fans on a second screen

Editorial coverage reached historic levels as FIFA World Cup 2026™ became the most-read event in FOX Sports history, with time spent across FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App increasing +73% compared to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Over the span of the tournament, FOX Sports produced over 300 live-streaming shows, pushed out over 27,000 social media posts and authored more than 1,300 stories around FIFA World Cup 2026™, representing the most ambitious and successful digital content operation in the network’s history

FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN

After a summer filled with laughs, unforgettable moments and guest appearances from some of the biggest celebrities and athletes from around the world, FIFA WORLD CUP™ ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN ranks No. 1 among broadcast late night talk shows in M18-49, M18-34 and M25-54 and has the top six highest rated M18-34 telecasts (L+SD, 6/11-7/19/26)

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.