FOX Sports Unveils Coverage For Historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final on FOX

Live Coverage of Superstar Matchup Between European Champions Spain vs. Reigning FIFA World Cup™ Champions Argentina Kicks Off Sunday, July 19 with a Special Four-Hour Pregame Show Beginning at 11:00 AM ET on FOX

Studio Shows Originate from adidas Home of Soccer: New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park and New York New Jersey Stadium Throughout Weekend

LOS ANGELES – Ahead of an epic weekend and culmination of the biggest ever edition of the world’s greatest sporting event, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today unveils complete coverage and broadcaster match assignments for the historic Final starring teen phenom Lamine Yamal and Spain vs. soccer icon Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday, July 19 , and the bronze final featuring Kylian Mbappé’s France vs. Harry Kane’s England on Saturday, July 18 . Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

FOX Sports presents wall-to-wall coverage on Sunday leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final with a special, four-hour pregame show airing at 11:00 AM ET on FOX. Studio coverage on Sunday will emanate from multiple locations, including the adidas Home of Soccer: New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park and various positions inside and outside New York New Jersey Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final showcases FOX Sports’ celebrated roster of hosts, analysts and icons of the beautiful game including Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Carli Lloyd, Landon Donovan, Peter Schmeichel and Stu Holden alongside hosts Rebecca Lowe, Rob Stone and Jules Breach.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong and Holden, FOX Sports’ distinguished lead announcer team for the tournament, pair to call their third consecutive FIFA Men’s World Cup™ Final on FOX. They will be joined by reporters Jenny Taft, Tom Rinaldi, Natalie Gedra and Geoff Shreeves from New York New Jersey Stadium and Katie Shanahan across New York City. Additionally, Mark Clattenburg serves as FOX Sports’ dedicated rules analyst for the Final.

FOX Sports’ FIFA WORLD CUP™ NOW will stream live pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final from New York New Jersey Stadium. A full roster of former international soccer stars, including Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel, Bob Bradley, Alex Scott, Brad Guzan, Sacha Kljestan, Maurice Edu and Melissa Ortiz, will anchor the acclaimed digital show, exclusively available on the FOX Sports YouTube channel, FOX Sports TikTok, Tubi, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

FOX Sports FIFA World Cup™ correspondent Jameis Winston will take in the match from a familiar setting, as the New York Giants quarterback wraps up a summer of fan-favorite storytelling around the world’s greatest sporting event.

FOX Sports’ presentation of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final and bronze final will both feature guest appearances from soccer legends and celebrities, including Brazilian star Kaká on Saturday and Timothée Chalamet and Tom Cruise on Sunday, with more surprise guests scheduled to appear throughout the weekend on FOX.

On Saturday, July 18 , FOX Sports coverage of the bronze final match between France and England kicks off the FIFA World Cup 2026™ weekend on FOX with live coverage beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Lowe anchors coverage from the adidas Home of Soccer: New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park with Lalas, Henry, Ibrahimović and Schmeichel delivering expert analysis throughout the day. Play-by-play announcer Darren Fletcher joins match analyst Owen Hargreaves on the call for France vs. England from Miami with Dr. Joe Machnik serving as rules analyst.

FOX SPORTS BROADCASTER ASSIGNMENTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL AND BRONZE FINAL

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports is America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.