FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES NEW DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY PREMIERING MAY 16 ON FOX

Hosted by FOX INDYCAR Analyst James Hinchcliffe, Special Reveals the Defining Moments at the Indianapolis 500 that Turn Drivers into Legends

Featuring Racing Icons and Today’s Biggest INDYCAR Stars Including Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Arie Luyendyk, Alexander Rossi and Lyn St. James

Produced by FOX Sports, Penske Entertainment and Front Office Sports Studios

Click Here for the Official Trailer

LOS ANGELES – In the lead-up to the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (live on FOX, May 24), FOX Sports Films announces today a new one-hour documentary special, THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY premiering Saturday, May 16 , at 6:00 PM ET on FOX, following the network’s coverage of Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 qualifying

Hosted by FOX INDYCAR analyst, 2016 polesitter and nine-time Indy 500 participant James Hinchcliffe, the film brings viewers on a cinematic journey inside the hallowed halls of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to explore the defining moments, people and turning points that have shaped "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," and what it takes to achieve immortality at the world’s most iconic race.

"At FOX Sports Films we tell compelling stories that are rooted in sports culture and the Indianapolis 500’s celebrated history is especially ripe with iconic moments and memories," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports. "Every driver comes to The Brickyard to chase a dream and anyone who experiences the race leaves with something powerful that lasts beyond the finish line."

Featuring voices from racing icons and storytellers past and present, including Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Janet Guthrie, Tony Kanaan, Arie Luyendyk, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Danica Patrick, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Lyn St. James and FOX Sports’ own Jamie Little, the film showcases the Indy 500 spectacle and a myriad of challenges drivers and their teams face on the road to victory.

"There is something magical about Indianapolis Motor Speedway and something almost religious about the Indianapolis 500," said Hinchcliffe. "Abundant with history and memorable moments for racers and fans alike, being able to share some of the amazing stories with viewers through the new FOX Sports Films documentary, THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY, is a real honor. I hope it helps fans relive their fondest Indy 500 memories while introducing a whole new audience to what makes this race ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’"

More than 100 years of dreams and sacrifice have cemented the Indianapolis 500 as the ultimate test of greatness. Through the lens of the Borg-Warner Trophy, THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY explores the fine line between triumph and despair, exemplified by J.R. Hildebrand’s heartbreaking second-place finish in 2011, Tony Kanaan’s 12-year journey to redemption, alongside trailblazers Janet Guthrie and Lyn St. James, whose impact helped reshape the sport. From Ray Harroun's pioneering victory at the inaugural race in 1911 to the stars chasing glory today, every artifact at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum tells a story. Together they tell the greatest one in motorsports.

"For the past five years as INDYCAR’s partner, we have had the privilege of telling the stories of America’s greatest race and the immortal heroes who win it," said Pat Dimon, Director and President of Front Office Sports Studios. "This year on FOX, we capture the insight and emotions in the history of the greatest event in racing - the Indianapolis 500. Through the voices of the sport’s legendary figures, THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY takes viewers behind the scenes of the most defining moments in over 100 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

THE 500: IMMORTALITY AT INDY is executive produced by Pat Dimon, Dan DiStefano, Adam Marinelli and Morgan Hertzan of Front Office Sports Studios, along with Eric Shanks, Brad Zager and Nugent from FOX Sports. Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder and Rita O’Dea also serve as producers.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.

--FOX SPORTS--