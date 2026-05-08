FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Returns to Primetime With Biggest Season Yet

Elite Matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12 & Mountain West Highlight Friday Fall Slate on FOX

Los Angeles – Today, FOX Sports reveals its 2026 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY schedule, the network’s strongest Friday night slate to-date featuring elite matchups across partner conferences – with appearances from the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers, projected Top-25 matchups, and culminating with the Mountain West Championship.

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY is a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall – the dedicated sports primetime window continues on the FOX broadcast network with FOX COLLEGE BASKETBALL FRIDAY, followed by FOX UFL FRIDAY in the spring and summer months.

Key 2026 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Matchups

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY highlights a renewed chapter in one of college football’s most heated rivalries with the Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas on Friday, September 11 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

On Friday, September 18, Houston and defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech square off with in-state bragging rights on the line in a high-stakes matchup at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

The reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers open Big Ten play at home, hosting Northwestern in Bloomington, IN, as the Hoosiers begin their conference title defense, on Friday, September 25 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY spotlights a historic moment on Friday, October 2 , as Northwestern unveils the new Ryan Field, hosting Penn State in the venue’s inaugural game at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Late-season intensity ramps up with a Big Ten clash between Oregon and Michigan State, as the Ducks travel to East Lansing, MI, for a pivotal conference showdown on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

The 2026 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY slate concludes with the Mountain West Championship on Friday, Dec. 4 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

2026 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY SCHEDULE

(All Times ET)

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