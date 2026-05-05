FOX Sports, FOX One, and Indeed Launch Search for “FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed"

One Qualified Fan will be Hired by FOX to Watch FOX Sports’ Coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches Live in 4K on FOX One in the Heart of Times Square, Turning a Dream Job into Reality

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, FOX One, and Indeed, the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, announced today the launch of a nationwide search to fill the position of "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed" - a dream job for cultural moment fanatics across the country.

Created specifically for FOX Sports’ presentation of the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history and paying a $50,000 salary, the role will task the hired candidate with watching all 104 matches across the 39-day tournament ( June 11 – July 19 ) live streamed in 4K on FOX One, FOX’s wholly-owned direct to consumer streaming service, from their personal office - a custom-built, dream viewing space in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. This is an incredible opportunity for a World Cup viewer to participate in one of the biggest sporting events to ever take place on U.S. soil.

"This FIFA World Cup™ will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire," said Robert Gottlieb, President, Marketing, FOX Sports. "One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game."



THE ULTIMATE FAN JOB, REIMAGINED, AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD CUP



As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ unfolds this summer across the United States, Mexico and Canada, this unique role will redefine what it means to be a true cultural superfan by transforming casual communal viewing into 104 ultimate live watch parties. The FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed’s job will entail:

Watching every minute of FOX Sports’ coverage of all 104 matches in 4K on FOX One - the Official Streaming Platform of FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Making their fandom shine from a custom-built viewing space amidst thousands of daily visitors, tourists and commuters in the heart of Times Square for a truly unique watch party.

Creating and sharing social content authentic to them throughout the tournament showing they’re the authority in watching and cheering for every minute of World Cup action.

Raw emotions, group hugs and high-fives, all while being paid to watch the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history. It will be the best summer job on the market, but only for one wild fan who is up to the once-in-a-lifetime task.

Finding a specialized candidate for this role is a massive task, so FOX Sports is leveraging Indeed’s sophisticated matching technology to find the best person for this high-profile role. Those interested should update their Indeed profile to be sourced directly by the recruiting team and invited to apply.

"As a leading global hiring platform, matching candidates and employers is at the core of what we do," said James Whitemore, Chief Marketing Officer at Indeed. "It’s how we help people find jobs faster and how employers hire more efficiently. This partnership with FOX Sports is a great example of our mission to help people get jobs."

Throughout the tournament, passersby will be able to witness the emotional rollercoaster of tournament play in real time, creating a physical and social spectacle that extends the excitement of FOX Sports’ coverage beyond the screen.

"This is an iconic event and FOX One is here to meet the moment for the fans. This innovative partnership will give one diehard fan the opportunity to showcase their passion and share the excitement of the FIFA World Cup in this new bespoke role," said Brian Borkowski, CMO of FOX Direct to Consumer. "We look forward to sharing the thrill of every moment on the pitch through the lens of a devoted World Cup watcher and highly engaging streaming experience."

The role is designed for applicants who embody the chaos and obsession of watching sports - whether it’s juggling group chats, reacting to last-minute goals, or simply asking, "When does the next match kickoff?"

HOW TO BE MATCHED FOR THE ROLE

To be considered for the role of FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed fans should update their Indeed profile now through May 17 exclusively on Indeed.

Log in to Indeed: Head to your Head to your Indeed profile or create one ). Update your skills: Ensure your reporting, journalism, and content creation experience is front and center. Set your preferences: Update your profile settings to "Employers can find you" so the FOX Sports recruiting team can see your profile on Indeed. Share a short video: Show us your content creation skills by posting a video on social media explaining why this is the right job for you and use the hashtag #ChiefWorldCupWatcher.

Fans are encouraged to showcase their personality, creativity and love of sports viewing.



The FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher Hired Through Indeed will begin their role one week before the tournament begins on Saturday, June 6 , when the official hire is revealed live that night during FOX’s broadcast of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees and concludes on Sunday, July 26 one week after the FIFA World Cup™ Final.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The launch video features actor Keyla Monterroso Mejia and was produced by Shadow Lion.