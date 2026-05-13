FOX Sports, iHeartMedia Bring FOX’S FIFA World Cup 2026™ Coverage to iHeart Audio Platforms This Summer

Fans Can Listen to All 104 Matches on iHeartRadio Powered by FOX Sports Match Commentary

NEW YORK – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the world’s top international soccer tournaments, and iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in America, today announced FOX Sports’ thrilling network call of every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match will reach iHeartMedia’s leading sports audio audience across broadcast radio and digital streaming, beginning with the opening match on Thursday, June 11 , through the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final on Sunday, July 19 .

English-language broadcasts featuring the network’s television commentary of all 104 matches from the highly anticipated tournament will be provided by FOX Sports with all matches available at FIFA World Cup 2026 on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices. Additionally, match coverage including every U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) match and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final will be heard on more than 100 iHeart broadcast stations, including over 100 FOX Sports Radio affiliates, nationwide.

iHeartRadio listeners will hear FOX Sports’ renowned roster of FIFA World Cup 2026™ analysts and broadcast teams anchoring match calls throughout the tournament as the world’s greatest sporting event takes place across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"With the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in tournament history right around the corner and taking place across the country, we’re excited to work with iHeartMedia to extend our FOX Sports match commentary even further through the #1 audio company in America," said Bill Wanger, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming and Scheduling, FOX Sports.

"This summer’s World Cup will be the biggest yet, with more teams than ever competing as the U.S. Men’s National Team takes the global stage on home soil, and we’re thrilled to partner with FOX Sports to bring this monumental tournament to our combined audiences," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "This partnership allows us to deliver complete, live coverage at an unprecedented scale, reaching fans wherever they are — at home, in the car or on the go — and connecting them to the passion and unforgettable moments of the World Cup."

iHeart’s play-by-play channels will bring fans closer to the excitement of every goal and thrilling finish as 48 teams compete across North America, including special coverage of USMNT games. The USMNT’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ road starts with their first Group D game on Friday, June 12 against Paraguay from Los Angeles at 9:00 PM ET and continues Sunday, June 19 against Australia from Seattle at 3:00 PM ET and Saturday, June 25 against Türkiye at 10:00 PM ET. Every USMNT Group Stage match will air on FOX and feature special extended coverage.

iHeart is home to dozens of original soccer-focused iHeartPodcasts hosted by renowned industry voices and notable players including Ashlyn Harris, Daniel Alarcón & John Green, Daniella Durán, Enrique Bermúdez, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, John Windass & Tom Cairney, Jorge Ramos, Mattia Polibio, Sarah Spain, Tab Ramos and many more. Fans can find the full list of shows, available in both English and Spanish, HERE.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off Thursday, June 11 , on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET with a special, two-hour pregame show leading up to host nation Mexico vs. South Africa from Mexico City.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.