The Great Dane Peter Schmeichel Makes His Return To FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Studio Analyst

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announces the high-profile addition of FIFA World Cup™ legend and all-time great Denmark national team goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel to the network’s studio analyst team covering the tournament. Today’s announcement was made by FOX Sports President and Executive Producer Brad Zager.

Schmeichel first joined FOX Sports two years ago contributing to the network’s UEFA EURO 2024™ presentation as a studio analyst.

"Peter brings an incredible perspective to our presentation and was phenomenal in studio with us in 2024," said Zager. "We’re looking forward to having his insights on FOX Sports’ coverage this summer as the newest international addition to the roster."

"I’m so happy to be joining the FOX Sports team again for this special FIFA World Cup™ and can’t wait for the opening match on June 11," said Schmeichel. "Between all the fans that will be present and the amazing atmospheres, I’m looking forward to experiencing everything the tournament brings with it and sharing my insights with viewers."

Schmeichel rose to prominence as a goalkeeper leaving a legacy in net across a storied 20-year long playing career that saw him feature with Denmark and Manchester United in the Premier League.

While at Manchester United, he won 15 trophies and helped captain the club to victory in the 1999 UEFA Champions League Final, which helped the Red Devils complete the historic treble. Schmeichel also played for a Denmark squad that won UEFA EURO 1992™ and is the third most capped player of all-time for Denmark with 129 matches between 1987 and 2001. He also was in net for Denmark at the FIFA World Cup France 1998™.

Schmeichel is the latest star addition to the network’s international broadcast ensemble following previous announcements welcoming Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier "Chicharito" Hernàndez, Clarence Seedorf and Rebecca Lowe.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off Thursday, June 11, on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET with a special, two-hour pregame show leading up to host nation Mexico vs. South Africa from Mexico City.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.