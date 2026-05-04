FOX Sports Unveils FIFA World Cup 2026™ Campaign Inviting America to Dream Big This Summer

Star-Studded Commercial "Miracle" Features U.S. Men’s National Team Players, Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Former USMNT Coach Bruce Arena, U.S. Hockey Legend Mike Eruzione with Iconic Music from Elvis Presley

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LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, debuts its star-studded campaign today inviting America to dream big this summer when the world’s greatest sporting event begins on Thursday, June 11 .

The inspirational first commercial "Miracle" features a stacked roster with standout players from the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) alongside celebrity cameos from FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady, new FOX Sports FIFA World Cup 2026™ analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović, former USMNT head coach Bruce Arena and U.S. hockey legend Mike Eruzione all set to the soundtrack of the iconic Elvis Presley tune "The Impossible Dream."

"The 2026 World Cup is going to be an event unlike anything this country has ever seen before – more teams, more matches and it’s happening right here in our own backyard on America’s 250th birthday. We couldn’t think of a better way to capture the American spirit and this celebratory moment than dreaming of what it might look like if the U.S. won it all," said Robert Gottlieb, President, Marketing, FOX Sports. "Our campaign invites fans to imagine the ‘what if?’ and feel the excitement a tournament of this magnitude brings."

"Miracle" made its network premiere Saturday, May 2 in Major League Baseball programming on FOX. Fans are encouraged to keep watching FOX Sports for the next installments of the campaign rolling out in the coming weeks.

Everything can happen when the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history takes over the U.S., Canada and Mexico from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19 airing across FOX Sports’ platforms. An expanded 48 teams will vie to be the greatest in the world, and everyone’s impossible dream can become a reality.

Created by FOX Sports Marketing, Special US and directed by Lance Acord (Park Pictures), the promo takes us into the imagined futures and ambitions that this FIFA World Cup™ might hold - handing us all permission to imagine what the world looks like when the seemingly impossible happens – the U.S. winning the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"Miracle," opens in the 97th minute of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. Bars go silent and crowds across the country are gripped with anticipation, watching as Christian Pulisic rockets a corner kick toward the goal. For a moment, it’s just one ball, one kick, and all of America holding their breaths. Then – goal! The game and tournament winner. Celebration erupts and fans go delirious across stadiums, living rooms, bars and watch parties from major landmarks like New York’s Times Square to tiny towns throughout America. The moment no longer belongs to the field - it belongs to us all.

As the story escalates into national fantasy, Tim Weah now adorns children’s bedroom walls. A bobblehead gets tossed aside for newly minted U.S. soccer legend Weston McKennie. Times Square celebrity billboards switch from Michael Strahan to Tyler Adams. Tom Brady collects on a bet - shaving Zlatan Ibrahimović’s head. Fresh sheets of U.S. currency roll off the press: McKennie on the dollar bill where Washington once graced. Texas runs out of beer. There’s jubilant pandemonium in the streets. By the time the live rendition of Elvis Presley’s ‘The Impossible Dream’ swells, one goal has become a fairytale come true.

Abruptly, we snap back to reality - a bar. Present day. Two friends debate the upcoming tournament. "What!? You think the U.S. is going to win the World Cup?" one asks. "It could happen," his friend scoffs. Eruzione then delivers a message to the two that all U.S. fans will be asking themselves this summer, "You don’t believe in miracles?"

The promo doesn’t ask viewers to suspend disbelief but to enjoy the hope and the truth of the possibility.

"Zlatan is a good sport, and I had a blast filming the promo," said Tom Brady. ""Everyone will be watching the World Cup this summer, and I can’t wait to see what our U.S. team can do when they compete against the best in the world."

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams added, "Michael Strahan is a New York sports legend, and it would be amazing to be mentioned alongside him. That’s what success in a World Cup can do, and we’re excited and proud to represent the United States in front of our own fans here at home."

The union of a comedic and hopeful tone for the campaign along with cinematic craft is a core part of the long-standing partnership between FOX Sports and Special US, with collaborations across multiple sports, including its Emmy‑nominated "Fastest Racing on Earth" INDYCAR creative campaign.