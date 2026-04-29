FOX Sports Unveils World-Class Lineup Of Match Commentators and Reporters Covering FIFA World Cup 2026™

Nine Commentator Teams Featuring the Biggest Voices in Soccer

Fan Across North America Calling All 104 Matches On-Location

Play-by-Play Announcer John Strong, Match Analyst and Former USMNT Standout Stu Holden Anchor Lead Broadcast Team

Ian Darke Reunites with USMNT Legend Landon Donovan in the Broadcast Booth

LOS ANGELES – With only 43 days remaining until FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today reveals its dedicated lineup of world-class play-by-play announcers, match analysts, reporters and rules analysts anchoring the network’s anticipated presentation.

As part of FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ production, nine commentary teams will travel across North America calling all 104 matches on-location from every one of the tournament’s 16 host cities.

Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer, made today’s announcement celebrating the network’s on-air lineup.

"The expansion of the tournament allowed us to go out and really build a dream roster of who we envisioned bringing FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026 to life," said Zager. "Together with the newly assembled international reporters, our 18 match announcers are incredibly well-balanced, and we can’t wait to have them voicing our coverage this summer."

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong pairs with former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) standout and match analyst Stu Holden for their third consecutive men’s FIFA World Cup™ as the network’s lead broadcast booth.

The distinguished Ian Darke reunites with USMNT icon and match analyst Landon Donovan after first calling matches together four years ago with FOX Sports in Qatar and serving as the network’s lead announcer team at UEFA EURO 2024™. In 2010, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans when he called Donovan’s revered injury-time World Cup goal for the U.S. against Algeria.

Additional U.S. Soccer notables serving as FOX Sports match analysts include Cobi Jones, Maurice Edu and Lori Lindsey. Jones and Edu pair with talented new play-by-play announcers Mark Scott and Tyler Terens, while Lindsey will be joined by veteran voice JP Dellacamera.

Reuniting in the FOX Sports broadcast booth after calling UEFA EURO 2024™ matches together two years ago, dynamic announcer Derek Rae pairs with former England goalkeeper Robert Green, while celebrated commentator Darren Fletcher returns alongside former England national team playmaker Owen Hargreaves. Former England national team defender Warren Barton also joins esteemed announcer Jacqui Oatley. The Oatley-Barton booth also reunites this summer after successfully calling matches together at UEFA EURO 2024™ and four years ago in Qatar.

Play-by-play announcer Ian Crocker and renowned defender and match analyst Danny Higginbotham round out the announcer pairings in their FOX Sports debuts.

Trusted reporters covering all the FIFA World Cup 2026™ action include Jenny Taft and Geoff Shreeves, in addition to a trio of new additions to the FOX Sports roster in Alex Aljoe, Katie Shanahan and Natalie Gedra. Seventeen-time Emmy Award winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi also contributes on the network’s coverage as an at-large feature correspondent.

Additionally, former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg serve as FOX Sports’ dedicated rules analysts delivering in-match analysis throughout the competition.

Match assignments will be announced before the tournament begins.

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

Darren Fletcher – Owen Hargreaves

Derek Rae – Robert Green

Ian Crocker – Danny Higginbotham

Ian Darke – Landon Donovan

Jacqui Oatley – Warren Barton

John Strong – Stu Holden

JP Dellacamera – Lori Lindsey

Mark Scott – Cobi Jones

Tyler Terens – Maurice Edu

Reporters

Alex Aljoe

Geoff Shreeves

Jenny Taft

Katie Shanahan

Natalie Gedra

At-Large

Tom Rinaldi

Rules Analyst

Dr. Joe Machnik

Mark Clattenburg

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off Thursday, June 11 , on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET with a special, two-hour pregame show leading up to host nation Mexico vs. South Africa from Mexico City.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

SNAPSHOT BIOGRAPHIES (click name for full bio and photography):

PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCERS

Darren Fletcher joins FOX Sports for his first FIFA World Cup™ with the network after debuting with FOX Sports and earning critical acclaim at UEFA EURO 2024™. He currently works for TNT Sports in the U.K. calling UEFA Champions League and Premier League matches and hosts the popular Friday Football Social show on BBC Radio.

Derek Rae currently serves as lead commentator on ESPN’s Bundesliga coverage and is synonymous with the Bundesliga around the world as a fluent German speaker. Rae has been a FOX Sports fixture on the network’s coverage of the world’s biggest soccer tournaments over the years, including UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™. Since 2004, he has commentated on every Men’s FIFA World Cup™ and UEFA EURO™ tournament for U.S. television.

Jacqui Oatley is back for her fifth major international soccer tournament with FOX Sports after making history in 2022 when she became the first woman to ever call a men’s FIFA World Cup™ match for a U.S. network. She brings a wealth of experience to the network after spending summer of 2019 in France calling FIFA World Cup™ matches for the host broadcaster’s world feed, and most recently with FOX Sports at FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, UEFA EURO 2024™ and UEFA Women’s EURO 2025™. Oatley currently serves as a commentator for the NWSL.

John Strong is FOX Sports’ lead soccer play-by-play announcer and the signature voice on many of the biggest matches across the network. Strong has called numerous prestigious matches throughout his career, including the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2018 and 2022. He has been a fixture across FOX Sports’ soccer portfolio since joining the network full-time in 2015, and has contributed to other properties, including serving as FOX Sports’ play-by-play announcer at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship.

JP Dellacamera is widely regarded as a pioneering voice for U.S. Soccer with a broadcasting career spanning 40 years. He brings decades of experience covering a total of 18 FIFA World Cups (11 men’s, seven women’s) on television and radio since 1986. The Colin Jose Media Award recipient and winner of the Clay Berling Media Career of Excellence Award served as FOX Sports’ lead play-by-play voice for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ since 2015.

Ian Crocker is renowned as the voice of Scottish soccer in the U.K. having recently celebrated 27 years as Sky Sports Scotland’s lead soccer commentator. A devout West Ham United fan, Crocker began his broadcast career with the club before joining Sky Sports in 1992.

Ian Darke returns for his third major international soccer tournament with FOX Sports after calling matches at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and UEFA EURO 2024™. Revered as one of the most recognized voices in soccer, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans during FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™ when he called Landon Donovan’s injury-time goal against Algeria, which helped the United States advance to the knockout stage amid joyous scenes of celebration nationwide. He currently serves as a commentator for ESPN and TNT Sports in the U.K.

Mark Scott brings more than 15 years’ experience to the FOX Sports broadcast booth in his U.S. commentator debut for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Scott has previously worked as a commentator in the U.K. for the BBC, Premier League and UEFA. Scott made television history in the U.K. in 2015 when he became Match of the Day’s first commentator from an ethnic minority background.

Tyler Terens calls his first FIFA World Cup™ after joining FOX Sports as a play-by-play announcer on the network’s call of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Major League Soccer and more. He also can be heard regularly on SiriusXM FC as a host covering the beautiful game. Previously, Terens spent three years as the voice of MLS’ Chicago Fire before joining MLS Season Pass in 2023.

MATCH ANALYSTS

Cobi Jones , a three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran as a player and the standing record holder for most appearances in USMNT history with 164 caps, is back with FOX Sports for his fourth major international soccer tournament as a match analyst. He most recently called matches at CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA World Cup 2018™. For the past three decades, Jones has served as an American soccer icon, both on and off the pitch. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011, and on April 26, 2026 , cemented his status as a LA Galaxy legend when the team unveiled a statue in his honor.

Danny Higginbotham will call FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches for FOX Sports this summer in his commentator debut with the network. Higginbotham’s 20-year playing career started in 1997 at Manchester's United academy and featured 415 appearances, including more than 200 in the Premier League with clubs such as Manchester United, Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City and Sunderland. As a standout defender, Higginbotham played in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and reached two FA Cup Finals. He also served as a defender on the Gibraltar national team.

Landon Donovan returns to FOX Sports as a studio and match analyst for FIFA World Cup 2026™. He made his FIFA World Cup™ debut as a studio and match analyst with FOX Sports in 2022 after contributing to the network’s Copa América Centenario coverage in 2016. Donovan’s decorated career as an American soccer icon featured three FIFA World Cup™ appearances as a player for the U.S. and countless memorable goals. He retired from the game in 2018 tied with former teammate Clint Dempsey for the title of all-time leading scorer in USMNT history with 57 goals.

Lori Lindsey calls her first men’s FIFA World Cup™ this summer after calling matches with FOX Sports in the Land Down Under for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. She has contributed to the network’s coverage across CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America 2022™, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ and more. She is one of only four players to have played in all three of the U.S. professional women’s soccer leagues as part of her 13-year playing career. Lindsey currently serves as a match analyst for MLS and NWSL.

Maurice Edu joined FOX Sports in 2018 following his retirement from professional soccer and made his major international soccer tournament debut as a broadcaster at FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. The ever-versatile Edu starred as a studio analyst on FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and has served as a match and studio analyst with FOX Sports across multiple tournaments. On the international stage, Edu earned 46 caps with the USMNT, representing the squad at the 2008 Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™. He currently serves as a match analyst for Major League Soccer.

Owen Hargreaves , a former midfielder on the England national team, made his U.S. broadcast network debut with FOX for UEFA EURO 2024™. Hargreaves was a key member of the England national team at FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan 2002™, UEFA EURO 2004™, and FIFA World Cup Germany 2006™, while his club career featured legacy defining runs at Manchester United in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He currently works for TNT Sports in the U.K. as a match analyst.

Robert Green , a former goalkeeper on the England national team, joins FOX Sports for his first FIFA World Cup™ in the broadcast booth after debuting with the network in Germany as a match analyst at UEFA EURO 2024™. Green was a member of England’s FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™ squad, in addition to featuring for the Three Lions at UEFA EURO 2012™. He currently serves as a match analyst for Amazon and BBC Radio’s coverage of the Premier League, Channel 4’s coverage of the England national team in the U.K. and CBS’ UEFA Champions League coverage.

Stu Holden is FOX Sports’ lead soccer match analyst for the network’s premier soccer coverage. Holden has called numerous prestigious matches throughout his career, including the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2018 and 2022, CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Final and more. A USMNT veteran who rose through the ranks to represent America at the 2008 Summer Olympics, 2009 and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cups and FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™, Holden officially retired from the sport in 2016 with 25 caps for the Stars and Stripes.

Warren Barton , a former defender on the England national team who rose to prominence while playing for Newcastle United (Premier League), is a seasoned FOX Sports analyst and commentator who called matches at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and UEFA EURO 2024™. In May 2012, he called the first-ever all-German UEFA Champions League Final, live from Wembley Stadium.

REPORTERS

Alex Aljoe built her career across global sports media as a reporter and presenter, delivering matchday coverage, interviews and feature storytelling across some of the biggest stages in club and international soccer. She previously worked across Premier League productions, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, UEFA and DAZN, along with roles with Real Madrid TV and Chelsea TV. Aljoe speaks five languages, enabling her to connect with players, coaches and fans across international markets.

Geoff Shreeves has been featured as a FOX Sports sideline reporter across several premier international soccer tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and UEFA EURO 2024™. His critically acclaimed and celebrated career as a reporter in the U.K. spans 30 years at Sky Sports, where he covered the biggest matches across the Premier League and other major tournaments.

Jenny Taft has garnered critical acclaim for her reporting across five FIFA World Cup™ presentations with FOX. She was embedded as a reporter covering the USMNT and USWNT at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. She anchors a variety of roles for FOX Sports, including the lead reporter for the network’s college football coverage, host for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and reporter for several other major events.

Katie Shanahan, an award-winning broadcaster and former international athlete, brings her international reporting experience to U.S. audiences for the first time this summer with FOX Sports. Shanahan has covered many of the world’s biggest sporting events including, the FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and 2025™ and UEFA EURO 2024™. She has built a broadcasting career across the U.K. including host and pitch side reporter roles at Sky Sports, ITV and Amazon Prime Video.

Natalie Gedra brings more than 16 years of experience in sports journalism, primarily covering the beautiful game across Europe. Gedra got her start in Brazil in 2013 with Rede Globo, working as a field reporter for the largest TV network in South America. She currently serves as a matchday reporter for Sky Sports and previously spent seven years as a correspondent for ESPN Brazil in the U.K., where she covered top-tier club and international football from 2016 to 2023.

AT-LARGE

Tom Rinaldi returns for his third FIFA World Cup™ with FOX Sports following FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The hailed veteran journalist joined FOX Sports in 2021 and currently contributes across the network’s world-class portfolio of live events. A 17-time Emmy Award winning storyteller and New York Times best-selling author, Rinaldi currently serves as lead reporter for FOX NFL’s top game of the week.

RULES ANALYSTS

Dr. Joe Machnik is a former FIFA and Concacaf Match Commissioner who was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018. An All-American goalkeeper at Long Island University, he coached his alma mater to the 1966 National Championship Game and is believed to be the only person to play in the NCAA Soccer Tournament, coach in three NCAA finals and referee a NCAA Championship.

Mark Clattenburg enjoyed a successful career as a referee on the international stage since working his first match 25 years ago. He refereed more than 450 Premier League matches over the course of 13 seasons and in 2016, the UEFA Champions League Final and UEFA European Championship Final. He previously served as a rules analyst on FOX Sports’ coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, UEFA EURO 2024™ and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™.