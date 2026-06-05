FOX Sports Announces Return of FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY and Summer Racing Schedule

FOX to Broadcast Jockey Club Gold Cup During Historic Opening Day at the New Belmont Park on Friday, September 18

Los Angeles – Ahead of this weekend’s Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets on FOX, FOX Sports announced its 2026 summer thoroughbred racing schedule on the FOX broadcast network, highlighted by the return of FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY, a national showcase of the annual summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course, along with live coverage of the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup on Opening Day at the new Belmont Park.

Beginning Saturday, July 25 , FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY delivers six consecutive Saturdays of live racing from historic Saratoga Race Course, culminating with the DraftKings Travers on Saturday, August 29 , on FOX.

FOX Sports will help unveil a new and re-imagined Belmont Park to a national audience on Friday, September 18 , with live coverage of Opening Day on FOX, headlined by the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup. One of the sport’s most historic and prestigious races, the Jockey Club Gold Cup returns to Belmont Park for the first time since 2020 after a five-year run at Saratoga Race Course.

2026 FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY SCHEDULE

(All Times ET)

FOX Sports and NYRA first joined forces in 2016 with the launch of SARATOGA LIVE, the critically acclaimed and award-winning television show providing daily coverage of the summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course. Since then, FOX Sports has established itself as the premier television destination for Thoroughbred racing, earning critical acclaim and multiple Eclipse Media Awards while building an industry-leading portfolio that includes the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY, and year-round coverage from NYRA tracks.

Highlighted by the 157th renewal of the Grade 1, $1.25 million DraftKings Travers on Saturday, August 29 and the 99th edition of the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney on Saturday, August 8 , the annual summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course opens Friday, July 3 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 7 . In addition to FOX SARATOGA SATURDAY, FOX Sports will showcase the reopening of Belmont Park on Friday, September 18 , with live coverage of the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup as the prestigious race returns downstate for the first time since 2020.

For more information, please visit FOX Sports Press Pass or @FOXSportsPR.