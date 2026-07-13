FOX Sports Announces Studio, Match Assignments for Historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semifinals on FOX

Top Four Teams in the FIFA Rankings Meet for the First Time Ever in Monumental Semifinals as Kylian Mbappé and France Face Lamine Yamal and Spain, while Harry Kane Leads England vs. Lionel Messi and Argentina

Live Coverage of the Semifinal Showdowns Airs Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 Featuring Two-Hour Pregame Shows Beginning at 1:00 PM ET on FOX

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today unveils studio and broadcaster match assignments for the historic Semifinals of the world’s greatest sporting event when France battles Spain on Tuesday, July 14 , and England takes on Argentina on Wednesday, July 15 , with both days featuring extensive two-hour pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

FOX Sports will blanket the Semifinals with on-site studio coverage featuring analysts and icons of the beautiful game Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović alongside host Rebecca Lowe at both matches. Additionally, host Rob Stone will be joined by analysts Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Landon Donovan in Dallas for France vs. Spain, while host Jules Breach anchors coverage from Atlanta with Carli Lloyd and Donovan for England vs. Argentina.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong and United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) FIFA World Cup™ veteran Stu Holden, FOX Sports’ distinguished lead announcer team for the tournament, will call both Semifinal matches. They will be joined by reporters Jenny Taft and Natalie Gedra in Dallas, and reporters Tom Rinaldi, Geoff Shreeves and Katie Shanahan in Atlanta. Mark Clattenburg rounds out the match crews as FOX Sports’ dedicated rules analyst for the Semifinals.

The epic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semifinals on FOX are headlined by a star-powered slate featuring the top four ranked teams in the current FIFA rankings in France and defending FIFA World Cup™ champion Argentina, followed by European powerhouses Spain and England.

SEMIFINALS STUDIO AND MATCH ASSIGNMENTS: JULY 14 – 15

Studio and match assignments are subject to change. Assignments for the Final and third-place match will be announced prior to the weekend.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports is America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.