FOX Sports Unveils Best Ever Roster for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Digital Coverage

Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel, Bob Bradley, Alex Scott, Maurice Edu, Brad Guzan, Sacha Kljestan, Melissa Ortiz, Walker Zimmerman, Jay DeMerit and Kaylyn Kyle Headline Award-Winning Digital Show FIFA WORLD CUP NOW

FOX Sports FIFA WORLD CUP NOW Streams Live Pregame, Halftime and Postgame for All 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches

LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports, America's English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announces its most distinguished roster yet for FIFA WORLD CUP NOW - the network's award-winning digital show covering every match of the highly anticipated tournament.

Streaming live from the FOX Sports Digital Studio in Los Angeles and on location at iconic venues across North America, starting opening night on Thursday, June 11 , FIFA WORLD CUP NOW will deliver pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for all 104 matches - featuring some of the most recognized names in soccer alongside FOX Sports' most trusted voices.

"FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the biggest stage this sport has ever seen - and we’ve built our coverage to match it," said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital, FOX Sports. "This is the most ambitious digital sports production we've ever undertaken, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it forward in support of the greatest sporting event in our country’s history."

Joining FOX Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026™ robust lineup of hosts and analysts are a roster of globally recognized soccer standouts spanning USMNT veterans, international newcomers and seasoned studio hosts. Making their FOX Sports debuts are celebrated international stars Peter Crouch and Kasper Schmeichel, who bring a combined 162 international caps and decades of top-level European experience to the coverage. Anchoring the American contingent are Bob Bradley, Jay DeMerit, Maurice Edu, Brad Guzan, Sacha Kljestan and Walker Zimmerman. Rounding out the roster are acclaimed broadcasters and hosts Alex Scott MBE, Melissa Ortiz, and Kaylyn Kyle, each bringing a global perspective and deep on-air experience to the show.

Expanded bios for each of the highly decorated FOX Soccer digital analysts can be found in the ‘Snapshot Biographies’ section below.

FIFA WORLD CUP NOW will stream exclusively on the FOX Sports YouTube channel, Tubi, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Highlights from the star-studded shows will be available across FOX Sports and FOX Soccer social media.

FIFA WORLD CUP NOW SNAPSHOT BIOGRAPHIES (click name for full bio and photography):

Peter Crouch joins FOX Sports for coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 20-year professional career that included 42 caps for the England national team across two FIFA World Cups™. The former striker holds the Premier League record for most headed goals in league history and is one of a select group of players to have scored more than 100 top-flight goals. Since retiring in 2019, Crouch has established himself as a prominent media personality, appearing as a pundit for BBC, Amazon Prime and TNT Sports, and hosts "The Therapy Crouch" podcast with his wife, Abbey Clancy, in addition to the widely popular "That Peter Crouch Podcast."

Kasper Schmeichel is a Danish international goalkeeper who captained his country and earned 120 caps over a distinguished career including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He spent 11 years at Leicester City, serving as the club's No. 1 during their historic 2016 Premier League title win and their first-ever FA Cup victory in 2021. Kasper also played at the top level in France, Belgium and in Scotland, winning four trophies with Celtic. Son of legendary goalkeeper and FOX Sports FIFA World Cup 2026™️ analyst Peter Schmeichel, he has also appeared on CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, drawing on more than two decades of top-level experience between the posts.

Bob Bradley is one of the most accomplished coaches in American soccer history, bringing a wealth of tactical expertise and global experience to the coverage. The Princeton graduate served as head coach of the USMNT from 2006 to 2011, winning the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup, reaching the final of the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup - where the U.S. defeated No. 1-ranked Spain - and guiding the team to the Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™. A three-time MLS Coach of the Year, Bradley also managed internationally with Egypt, Norway's Stabæk, French club Le Havre and Swansea City, becoming the first American to manage a Premier League club, before returning to MLS as the founding head coach of LAFC.

Alex Scott MBE is a former Arsenal captain and England international who earned 140 caps - the second-most in England women's team history - and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Since retiring in 2018, Scott has become one of the most prominent figures in football broadcasting. She made history as the first female pundit on Sky Sports' Super Sunday and the first woman to commentate on a men's FIFA World Cup™ match for the BBC and has served as a long-running anchor on BBC's Match of the Day and Football Focus. She was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Maurice Edu joined FOX Sports in 2018 following his retirement from professional soccer and made his major international soccer tournament debut as a broadcaster at FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. The ever-versatile Edu starred as a studio analyst on FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and has served as a match and studio analyst with FOX Sports across multiple tournaments. On the international stage, Edu earned 46 caps with the USMNT, representing the squad at the 2008 Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™. He currently serves as a match analyst for Major League Soccer.

Brad Guzan retired in 2025 following a 21-year career as one of the most capped goalkeepers in USMNT history, earning 64 appearances for his country across the 2008 Summer Olympics, two FIFA World Cups™ and three CONCACAF Gold Cups. His club career included nine seasons in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, Hull City and Middlesbrough, and he won the 2018 MLS Cup with Atlanta United. Guzan has since transitioned into broadcasting, contributing as an analyst for TNT Sports in addition to FOX Sports.

Sacha Kljestanearned 52 caps for the USMNT and represented his country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics across a 17-year professional career. At club level, he won three Belgian Pro League titles with Anderlecht and ranks among MLS's all-time leaders in regular season assists with 99 across 13 seasons, earning MLS Best XI status in 2008 and 2016. Kljestan made his broadcasting debut as a digital host and analyst for FOX Sports at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and currently serves as a studio host and analyst on MLS Season Pass for Apple TV.

Melissa Ortiz is a former professional soccer player and Olympian who has built a prominent career in sports broadcasting since retiring in 2017. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Colombian parents, she represented the Colombian Women's National Team at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™, the 2012 London Olympics, and Copa América. Since transitioning to media, Ortiz has covered the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand™, and the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América for FOX Sports, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2025 for TNT. She currently serves as a sideline reporter and analyst for Warner Bros. Discovery on TNT, covering U.S. Women's and Men's National Team matches.

Walker Zimmerman is one of the most decorated defenders of his MLS generation, earning 46 caps for the USMNT and representing the United States at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, where he played in all four matches including the goalless draw against England. A two-time MLS Defender of the Year (2020, 2021) and five-time MLS Best XI honoree, Zimmerman spent six seasons anchoring the Nashville SC backline before signing with Toronto FC in 2026. He currently continues his playing career while making his broadcasting debut with FOX Sports at FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Jay DeMerit earned 25 caps for the USMNT and started all four matches for the United States at FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010™. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native forged one of the most unlikely careers in American soccer history, working his way from the lower tiers of English football to six seasons at Watford FC - serving as club captain and scoring the opening goal in the 2006 Championship playoff final that earned the club promotion to the Premier League. He later captained Vancouver Whitecaps FC during their inaugural MLS season before retiring in 2014. His journey inspired the feature documentary Rise and Shine: The Jay DeMerit Story.

Kaylyn Kyle earned 101 caps for the Canadian Women’s National Team across an international career that included appearances at two FIFA Women’s World Cups™ and three Olympic Games. A member of Canada’s bronze medal-winning squad at the London 2012 Olympics, Kyle helped secure the country’s first Olympic medal in a traditional team summer sport since 1936 and won gold at the 2011 Pan American Games. Since retiring, she has built a broadcasting career as a studio analyst and host for MLS on Apple TV, TSN, beIN Sports and DAZN, including coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.