FOX SPORTS, BIG MACHINE RACING PRODUCTIONS AND CHASSY MEDIA ANNOUNCE BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER

Premiering May 8 on FS1, Documentary Celebrates the Life and Legacy of the Legendary 1986 Indianapolis 500 Champion Who Defined an Era of American Open-Wheel Racing

Featuring Iconic Voices in Motorsports Including FOX INDYCAR Analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe Alongside Mario Andretti, Zak Brown, Derek Daly, Bryan Herta, David Letterman, Rick Mears, Paul Page, Danica Patrick, Paul Pfanner, Brian Redman and Al Unser Jr.

With New Original Song "True American Racer (500 Miles)" Performed by Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie

Click Here for the Official Trailer

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, Big Machine Racing Productions and Chassy Media today announced BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER, a compelling new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Bobby Rahal, one of American motorsports’ most legendary champions. Premiering Friday, May 8 , at 7:30 PM ET on FS1, the film is driven by firsthand perspectives and archival broadcast footage, revisiting Bobby Rahal's storied 1986 INDIANAPOLIS 500 victory and his lasting impact on INDYCAR and the evolution of American open-wheel racing.

"We are honored to spotlight Bobby Rahal, a name synonymous with one of the most iconic moments in INDIANAPOLIS 500 history, and carry his legacy forward," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. "This documentary goes far beyond the checkered flag, telling the story of a career defined by perseverance, grit and loyalty. Rahal didn’t just win at Indy - he delivered on something far greater than a trophy."

The documentary features reflections from some of the most iconic names in motorsports including FOX INDYCAR race analysts James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, alongside Mario Andretti, Zak Brown, Derek Daly, Bryan Herta, David Letterman, Rick Mears, Paul Page, Danica Patrick, Paul Pfanner, Brian Redman and Al Unser Jr.

BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER is the story of a driver who built his career fighting for every opportunity, every seat and every ounce of respect. From chasing his dream across continents to a path back into open-wheel racing that was anything but guaranteed.

"I’m very appreciative of Scott Borchetta, Adam Sherer and Nate Adams for creating a documentary on my career. It’s a surreal experience to a certain degree because I never thought there would be anything like this," said Rahal. "I hope people who do see it enjoy the story of my journey. I have no doubt in my mind that with those three individuals at the helm it will be done very well. With it being the 40th anniversary of my Indy 500 win, it will be special to relive it and share it with so many people again. There will be plenty of opportunities to watch it on FS1, and I’m truly flattered. I think my family and friends may discover things they never knew, which makes it even more meaningful."

Everything changed when Jim Trueman, a self-made businessman, amateur racer and passionate believer in giving people a chance saw something in an overlooked driver that others had missed. Together they built an underdog INDYCAR team fueled by loyalty, risk and a belief in Rahal. When Trueman was diagnosed with terminal cancer, his final wish was simple — to see his team win the INDIANAPOLIS 500. What followed was a 500-mile fight against the odds culminating in one of the most dramatic finishes in racing history.

On the final lap of the 1986 INDIANAPOLIS 500, Rahal didn’t just win, he delivered. BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER explores that day and its aftermath not just through competition, but through the emotional, cultural and human impact felt far beyond the Brickyard. It was more than a victory, but a fulfillment of a dying wish earned the hardest way possible.

"The 1986 Indy 500 is truly one of the greatest automobile races of all time. Not only was it an incredible race, but it is also one of most emotionally gripping stories in all of motor racing," said Scott Borchetta, Chairman and Producer, Big Machine Racing Productions.

Decades later, Rahal remains one of the most revered figures in all of motorsports. Part biography, part time capsule and part celebration, the documentary examines how Rahal became bigger than the sport itself and why he is not only a champion, but a true American racer.

The film also features a new original song, "True American Racer (500 miles)," performed by actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton and singer-songwriter Mark Collie of The Backbeat Troubadours, as tribute to Rahal.

BOBBY RAHAL: TRUE AMERICAN RACER is executive produced by Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Racing Productions, Adam Carolla, Nate Adams and Mike August of Chassy Media Productions and Erik Logan, along with Eric Shanks, Brad Zager and Nugent from FOX Sports. Adam Scherer, Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder and Rita O’Dea also serve as producers. The film is directed by Travis Long, Scott Borchetta and Nate Adams.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.

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