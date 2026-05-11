All-New Show “FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN" Set to Spotlight Tournament This Summer

FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES NEW SHOW CELEBRATING FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ THIS SUMMER IN"FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN"

High-Energy Comedic Celebration of Global Tournament Features Soccer-Loving Celebrities and Entertainers Joining Corden, Soccer Legend Rio Ferdinand and Comedian Ian Karmel

Unveiled Today During FOX’s Upfront ’26 Presentation – Watch Here

NEW YORK – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today unveiled during FOX’s Upfront ‘26 presentation a summer-blockbuster addition to its programming lineup with an all-new show starring award-winning host, actor, writer, producer and soccer superfan James Corden.

Premiering on the anticipated tournament’s opening night on Thursday, June 11 , FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN features Corden in a fun, high-energy and comedic celebration of the "world" of the FIFA World Cup™. In conjunction with FOX Sports, the Fulwell Entertainment and Jolly Octopus-produced hourlong show will air throughout the tournament at midnight local time on FOX following all the action of the day with FIFA World Cup™ legend and former England national team captain Rio Ferdinand and comedian Ian Karmel joining Corden in studio.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome James, Rio and Ian to the FOX Sports family for what promises to be an unforgettable summer," said Brad Zager, President and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "The show is the perfect addition to our programming lineup and we’re looking forward to capping off the day on FOX in a way that only James and his team can deliver for fans."

Built around Corden and his lifelong soccer fandom, FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN will originate from Los Angeles on the FOX Studio Lot and spotlight the tournament’s most talked-about moments and storylines of the day with every show featuring surprise guest appearances from some of the biggest names in pop culture and the beautiful game.

From people inside and around each of the 48 teams competing in the tournament who have compelling stories, to the fan who goes viral on camera, to the team dog who becomes a good luck charm and much more, FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN will be immersed into the fabric of the tournament. Die-hard soccer fans and casual supporters alike will join in for the excitement the world’s biggest sporting event taking place right here on home soil can bring.

A BAFTA, Emmy and Tony award-winning host, actor, writer, and producer, Corden was first introduced to American audiences in 2015 as host of "The Late Late Show." From creating celebrated series like Carpool Karaoke to hosting some of the biggest events and shows in entertainment, Corden’s multi-faceted career as an entertainer began in the U.K. before bursting onto the scene stateside with "The Late Late Show." Most recently he received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway revival of "ART" and starred alongside Ian McKellen in the feature film "The Christophers." A soccer fan since birth and devout fan of West Ham United, Corden has worked with some of the biggest names in soccer during his career.

A former defender and captain on the England national team, Ferdinand is recognized as one of the best defenders to ever play for the beautiful game across a storied 18-year playing career for club and country. He made 81 appearances for England throughout his playing career representing The Three Lions in three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments (1998, 2002, 2006), while he is best known on the club side for his legendary 12-year run with Manchester United where he won six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. Ferdinand announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2015 and has since risen to prominence as a media broadcaster on television in the U.K. and on digital as host on his own YouTube channel.

Karmel is an Emmy winning stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and writer. He previously served as head writer and in-studio sidekick for the "The Late Late Show", of which he was one of the founding writers in the show's 2015 re-creation. In 2025, the New York Times said "Karmel is one of the funniest joke writers alive." He’s written for The Tonight Show, the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, Grammys, Tony’s, the Conan O’Brien Mark Twain Prize and the Roast of Tom Brady. Karmel’s stand-up has been featured on Netflix, Conan, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell and more, and currently hosts his own podcast, "All Fantasy Everything."

FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Jolly Octopus Media in conjunction with FOX Sports, and Executive Producers Eric Shanks, Brad Zager, Ben Winston, Gabe Turner, James Longman and Eric Pankowski.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One. FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off Thursday, June 11 , on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET with a special, two-hour pregame show leading up to host nation Mexico vs. South Africa from Mexico City.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.