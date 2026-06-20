USMNT’s 2-0 Win Over Australia Scores FOX Best Friday Afternoon Telecast on Any Broadcast Network Since 2022
Published Jun. 20, 2026 3:30 p.m. ET
@FOXSportsPR: https://bit.ly/4aeG9XU
14,781,000 viewers watched the USMNT blank Australia 2-0 Friday afternoon on FOX
- Best Friday afternoon telecast on any broadcast network since 2022 (USMNT - England FIFA World Cup™ match on 11/25)
- Third most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ Group Stage telecast in English-Language U.S. history
- Peak Audience: 19,169,000 viewers from 4:45 - 5:00 PM ET
Source: Preliminary Nielsen Fast Nationals
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