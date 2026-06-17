FOX Sports' BIG NOON KICKOFF Heads Across the Pond for Inaugural Union Jack Classic from Wembley Stadium

Arizona State and Kansas Face Off in a Big 12 Showdown Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 PM ET on FS1

BIG NOON KICKOFF Goes International for First Time Ever, Live Coverage Begins at 10:00 AM ET on FOX

WATCH: BIG NOON KICKOFF in London Announced on FOX’s FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE Ahead of England-Croatia Tilt

Los Angeles – As announced on FOX’s FIFA WORLD CUP LIVE ahead of this afternoon’s England-Croatia matchup on FOX, BIG NOON KICKOFF heads overseas for the first time in the program’s history, broadcasting live from historic Wembley Stadium in London ahead of the inaugural Union Jack Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19 .

The Big 12 showdown between Arizona State and Kansas is the first-ever FBS game contested in the United Kingdom, with BIG NOON KICKOFF on-site to capture all the excitement starting at 10:00 AM ET on FOX. Following pregame coverage, the Union Jack Classic kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on FS1.

The international trip marks a significant milestone for BIG NOON KICKOFF, bringing its electric atmosphere and insightful analysis to a new audience, and underscores FOX Sports’ longstanding commitment to the growth of college football.

"FOX Sports prides itself on being the home of big events, so we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to bring BIG NOON KICKOFF to the historic Wembley Stadium – home to so many iconic moments in sports," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. "With BIG NOON KICKOFF and the Union Jack Classic now woven into that storied legacy, we can't wait to take our viewers along for this international adventure, and we're thankful to Brett Yormark, Scott Draper, Travis Goff and Graham Rossini for helping bring this one-of-a-kind event to life."

The Union Jack Classic marks the growth of the Big 12 as the most globally relevant conference in college athletics as the league’s third football game played in Europe in two seasons. The Conference had Iowa State and Kansas State meet in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland to open the 2025 season, and TCU will participate in this year’s season-opening event in Dublin.

"We’re extremely excited to have FOX’s BIG NOON KICKOFF come to London to preview the Union Jack Classic," said Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold. "The show does an outstanding job of showcasing the pregame pageantry of college football. Having the show at the Union Jack Classic will make for a truly special environment as we take on Arizona State in the first ever college football game in the iconic Wembley Stadium."

"We are thrilled that FOX Sports is investing programming resources for this game," said Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham. "Their pregame show is always great television, and we look forward to Sun Devil fans enjoying everything that FOX Sports is doing in London to make this game special."

"We're thrilled to welcome BIG NOON KICKOFF to Wembley Stadium for the inaugural Union Jack Classic," said Brian Dubiski, Chairman and CEO of the Union Jack Classic. "This is a big moment for college football, and FOX Sports' commitment to the sport reflects the significance of bringing a Big 12 matchup to one of the world's most iconic venues. BIG NOON KICKOFF will bring the world class tailgating atmosphere and expert analysis, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans in London and around the world."

For more information on FOX Sports’ college football coverage, please visit FOX Sports Press Pass.