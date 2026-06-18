FOX Sports Announces Match Assignments for Remainder of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage

U.S. Men’s National Team Soar into Seattle for Second Group Stage Match vs. Australia on Friday, June 19 with Live Coverage Starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX

LOS ANGELES – Following a historic and record-breaking first week of thrilling competition in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today presents broadcaster match assignments for the remainder of the Group Stage. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

John Strong and Stu Holden, FOX Sports’ lead announcer team for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, return to call the U.S. Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) highly anticipated second Group Stage match vs. Australia on Friday, June 19 . Live coverage from Seattle begins at 1:00 PM ET leading up to the start of the match at 3:00 PM ET. Strong and Holden will be joined on the call by Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the pitch.

Strong, Holden, Taft and Rinaldi also anchor FOX’s call of the USMNT’s Group Stage finale vs. Türkiye from Los Angeles on Thursday, June 25 with live coverage starting at 9:00 PM ET before the match kicks off at 10:00 PM ET.

Additional marquee FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage matches on FOX featuring Strong and Holden in the broadcast booth include Spain vs. Saudi Arabia from Atlanta on Sunday, June 21 , France vs. Iraq from Philadelphia on Monday, June 22 , England vs. Ghana from Boston on Tuesday, June 23 , and Colombia vs. Portugal from Miami on Sunday, June 27 .

View FOX Sports match assignments through the end of the Group Stage below. Assignments are subject to change.

GROUP STAGE MATCH ASSIGNMENTS: JUNE 19 - 27

*= subject to change

Match assignments for the Round of 32 will be announced prior to the start of the next round.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.