FOX SPORTS AND THE WORKSHOP CONTENT STUDIOS ANNOUNCE NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY MARCH IN THE GARDEN

Premiering April 1 on FS1, Film Chronicles the 2026 Men’s BIG EAST Tournament at Madison Square Garden

Story Told Through Prominent Names in College Hoops: Val Ackerman,

Walter Berry, Zuby Ejiofor, Joel Fisher, Dan Hurley, Mark Jackson,

Casey Jacobsen, Nigel James Jr., Gus Johnson, Metta World Peace, Rick Pitino, Bill Raftery, and Jay Wright

Click Here for the Official Trailer

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports and The Workshop Content Studios today announced MARCH IN THE GARDEN, a new original college basketball documentary premiering Wednesday, April 1 , at 6:30 PM ET on FS1. The film, presented by Pacific Life, offers an all-access look at the tradition, stakes and legacy surrounding the 2026 Men’s BIG EAST college basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden.

"The BIG EAST tournament is one of the most iconic traditions in college basketball," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. "With this new film, we wanted to go beyond just the exhilarating action on the court and capture the leadership behind the teams as they navigate one of the most defining moments of the season."

Featuring several of the BIG EAST’s most prominent coaches from past and present, including legendary St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino, UConn head coach Dan Hurley, former Villanova head coach Jay Wright among others, the film follows programs across the conference during the final stretch of the 2025-26 college basketball season, offering insight into how coaches prepare their teams for the pressure of March both on and off the court.

Set against the backdrop of tournament week earlier this month on FS1, the film captures the most pivotal game-changing moments, from the outstanding performances and early round upsets, to the buildup of the highly anticipated showdown between UConn and defending BIG EAST champion St. John’s, culminating in an unforgettable championship and the intense emotion and celebration that followed the final buzzer in The Garden.

"Our film is a nod to the rich history of the BIG EAST tournament and the energy that comes to life each March at Madison Square Garden," said Tom Farrell, Executive Producer, The Workshop Content Studios.

Through candid, behind-the-scenes interviews, MARCH IN THE GARDEN also pulls back the curtain on how FOX Sports brings the tournament to life on one of sport’s biggest stages, told through the perspectives of FOX Sports’ lead college basketball play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, and college basketball analyst Bill Raftery, who have called some of the BIG EAST’s most memorable performances.

The documentary also features appearances from the sports’ biggest personalities including FOX Sports Studio and Game Analyst Casey Jacobsen, BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman, prominent media members Mike Francesa, Dana O’Neil, and Roger Rubin, legendary basketball stars Metta World Peace, Mark Jackson, and Walter Berry, alongside current college basketball players Zuby Ejiofor and Nigel James Jr., as well as MSG Executive Vice President Joel Fisher.

MARCH IN THE GARDEN is executive produced by Tom Farrell, Matt Howley and Chayne Gregg of The Workshop Content Studios along with Brad Zager and Nugent from FOX Sports. Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder and Rita O’Dea also serve as producers.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.