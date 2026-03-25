National Football League
FOX Sports Scores 38 Sports Emmy® Nominations
National Football League
National Football League

FOX Sports Scores 38 Sports Emmy® Nominations

Updated Mar. 25, 2026 3:13 p.m. ET

FOX INDYCAR Drives Eight Nominations Highlighted by the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 

FOX MLB Earns Eight Nominations 

FOX NFL Receives Six Nominations

Tom Brady, Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Bill Raftery, Tom Rinaldi, 

Alex Rodriguez Headline FOX Sports Broadcaster Nominees

FS1’s FIRST THINGS FIRST Nominated for Outstanding Sports Studio Show 

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports was honored with 38 Sports Emmy® nominations, as announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as part of the 47th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards. The nominations showcase outstanding programming and exceptional live-event coverage across FOX and FS1.

FOX Sports’ nominees include a diverse range of live events, shows, and original programming. In its inaugural season, FOX INDYCAR was honored with eight nominations across multiple categories, highlighted by the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which was recognized for Outstanding Technical Team Event, Outstanding Open/Tease, as well as for nominations in writing, camera work and editing.

FOX MLB was honored with eight nominations including Outstanding Live Special: Championship Event for the 121st World Series featuring the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, along with Outstanding Playoff Coverage, Outstanding Studio Show: Limited Run, and Outstanding Technical Team: Event. Additionally, the network’s presentation of the 95th MLB All-Star Game was honored with Outstanding Live Special: Non-Championship Event.

FOX NFL received six nominations across key categories, including Outstanding Live Series, Outstanding Playoff Coverage, Outstanding Technical Team: Studio, Outstanding Graphic Design: Event/Show, Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction, and Outstanding Audio/Sound: Live Event.

Numerous FOX Sports on-air personalities were acknowledged with nominations for their outstanding work in 2025 - Tom BradyJoe Davis, Greg Olsen, Bill Raftery, Tom Rinaldi, and Alex Rodriguez.

Additionally, FS1’s popular daily sports talk show FIRST THINGS FIRST was nominated with its first nomination for Outstanding Studio Show: Daily.

FOX Sports’ full list of nominees can be found HERE.

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