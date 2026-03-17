Zlatan Ibrahimović Makes Broadcaster Debut With FOX Sports As New Fifa World Cup 2026™

WATCH HERE: FOX Sports Announces Zlatan Addition During World Baseball Classic Final Pregame on FOX

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announces the addition of international soccer sensation and Sweden’s all-time leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović to the network’s broadcast team for the most anticipated event on this year’s calendar. The announcement was made by FOX Sports President and Executive Producer Brad Zager and unveiled during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Final pregame show Tuesday night on FOX.

Heralded as one of the most prolific goal scorers to ever play the beautiful game and a generational striker, Ibrahimović joins FOX Sports in his studio analyst debut this summer beginning on June 11, 2026 when the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"Zlatan bringing his signature confidence, perspective and one-of-a-kind personality to our coverage is a huge win for fans and FOX Sports is thrilled to welcome him as the newest addition to our FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcast team," said Zager. "We can’t wait to have him with us throughout the tournament, delivering insights like only Zlatan can, for what promises to be must-see television in his first time as a FIFA World Cup™ analyst."

From 1999 to 2023, Ibrahimović’s storied career as an attacking forward featured countless iconic moments for several marquee European clubs, including AC Milan, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more. In 2018, he announced his arrival in the U.S. joining Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, where he would go on to score 52 goals in 56 regular season matches. Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2023 after AC Milan’s final match of the season.

With over 100 appearances representing the Swedish national team, Ibrahimović is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer with 62 goals, playing in two FIFA World Cup™ tournaments in 2002 and 2006 and four UEFA European Championships. He was awarded Swedish player of the year a record 12 times.

New additions and returning broadcasters to FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ roster will be revealed in the lead up to the tournament.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within FOX One’s new, innovative World Cup viewing experience and the FOX Sports App.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.