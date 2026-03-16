College Basketball Crown Reveals Full Field and Bracket for Premier Postseason Tournament

$500K NIL Prize Pool Raises the Stakes for Every Matchup

Las Vegas Hosts Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena Wednesday, April 1 to Sunday, April 5 , on FOX & FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN Tickets On Sale Exclusively via Vivid Seats

Los Angeles – Today, the College Basketball Crown announces its full field and bracket for the premier postseason college hoops tournament, an intense single-elimination eight-team competition highlighting postseason matchups from the nation’s biggest basketball conferences. With an NIL prize pool of $500,000 raising the stakes for every game, the College Basketball Crown provides fans with more elite competition and compelling storylines during the most exciting time of the year.

Building on the success of last year’s exhilarating tournament, in which the Nebraska Cornhuskers captured the first-ever College Basketball Crown with a memorable championship run over the UCF Knights, the event returns to Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena from Wednesday, April 1 to Sunday, April 5 .

Founded by AEG and FOX Sports, the College Basketball Crown airs live on FOX and FS1. Tickets can be purchased exclusively via Vivid Seats, the Official Ticketing Provider and Founding Partner of the College Basketball Crown.

The following teams will compete in the 2026 College Basketball Crown:

Baylor

Colorado

Creighton

Minnesota

Oklahoma

Rutgers

Stanford

West Virginia

Two-time All-American and NBA veteran Jim Jackson calls the action throughout the entire tournament, pairing with FOX Sports’ lead college basketball announcer Gus Johnson for the semifinals and championship matchup on FOX, with play-by-play announcer Tim Brando on the call for the quarterfinals on FS1. Allison Williams serves as sideline reporter for the quarterfinals, while Kristina Pink joins for the semifinals and championship.

The studio team provides bridge show, pregame, and postgame coverage throughout the tournament. FOX Sports’ studio coverage is anchored by hosts Mike Hill and Rob Stone, with insight and analysis from LaPhonso Ellis, Casey Jacobsen and Donny Marshall.

College Basketball Crown Game and Television Schedule: https://bit.ly/4siaFXV

For more information on tickets, visit vividseats.com or collegebasketballcrown.com for the latest updates.

To apply for media access and credentials to the College Basketball Crown, please fill out this Media Credential Request Form.

Click here for the College Basketball Crown assets, including tournament and conference logos, and imagery of the arenas.