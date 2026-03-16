FOX SPORTS’ KEVIN BURKHARDT AND GREG OLSEN

TO CALL INAUGURAL FANATICS FLAG FOOTBALL CLASSIC

Event Set to Air Live Saturday, March 21 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX One and Tubi

Fanatics Flag Football Classic to Showcase Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Logan Paul, iShowSpeed and More

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports today announced that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a first-of-its-kind global competition from Fanatics Studios, on Saturday, March 21 from 4:00-8:30 PM ET / 1:00-5:30 PM PT on FOX, FOX One and Tubi.

As previously announced, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the event’s host alongside actor and comedian Druski.

Burkhardt, an award-winning veteran broadcaster, serves as FOX Sports’ lead NFL play-by-play announcer, bringing viewers the network’s top games each week during the season. In addition to four NFC Championships, he has called two Super Bowls (LVII and LIX) – including one alongside three-time Pro Bowl tight end and two-time Sports Emmy winner Olsen. The pair reunite in the booth to present the Fanatics Flag Football Classic from BMO Stadium, the same venue that will host flag football at the LA28 Olympic Games.

The first-of-its-kind competition includes three 12-player teams: two comprised of an incredible mix of current and former NFL stars as well as world-class athletes, and the third represented by USA Football’s reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champion U.S. Men’s National Team, setting up a can’t-miss showdown between some of the biggest names in sports and the most accomplished flag players in the world.

Founders FFC will be captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts and coached by Sean Payton while Wildcats FFC will be captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow and coached by Kyle Shanahan. The U.S. Men’s National Team will be captained by Aamir Brown and Darrell "Housh" Doucette and coached by Jorge Cascudo.

TUNE IN

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic airs live on FOX, FOX One and Tubi from 4:00-8:30 PM ET / 1:00-5:30 PM PT. The event will also be streamed internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel.

TICKETS

Tickets for the event are available now on Ticketmaster.

PRESS CREDENTIALS

Press interested in attending event week activities can apply for credentials here: https://forms.gle/MqUpriLburapaECo8