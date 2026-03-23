Curt Menefee, Joel Klatt Headline The 2026 FOX UFL Season

FOX UFL FRIDAY Springs into Action with a Matchup Between The Birmingham Stallions and First-Year Louisville Kings

Kevin Kugler, Devin Gardner, Brock Huard, Jenny Taft and Jake ButtRound Out Stellar FOX UFL Broadcast Roster

On-Field Aerial Drones, Unique Inside-the-Game CommunicationStar in Tech Forward Approach to UFL Broadcasts

LOS ANGELES – Veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award winner Curt Menefee once again teams with critically acclaimed analyst Joel Klatt to lead the FOX Sports broadcast team into action for a supercharged third season of the United Football League (UFL), it was announced today by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

Menefee and Klatt are on the call for the FOX UFL Friday season opener on Friday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET, when the Louisville Kings, led by coach Chris Redman, make their UFL debut hosting the AJ McCarron-coached Birmingham Stallions at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. It marks the first game of a 10-game FOX UFL Friday slate on FOX.

On Saturday, Menefee and Klatt continue the opening weekend action as the Houston Gamblers and coach Kevin Sumlin battle the Dallas Renegades, led by coach Rick Neuheisel at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 28 , at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Two-time University of Michigan All-American tight end and former Denver Bronco Jake Butt will report from the sidelines of both games.

Additional FOX UFL broadcasters throughout the season include Kevin Kugler, Devin Gardner, Jenny Taft and Brock Huard. Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino return as rules analysts.

FOX DEPORTES

FOX Deportes, scheduled for a 10-game UFL slate in 2026, including the UFL Playoff game on June 7, is led by play-by-play announcers Rodolfo Landeros and John Laguna, alongside veteran analyst Jaime Motta. In addition to live broadcasts of each game, the network’s daily sports program, TOTAL SPORTS 360, offers highlights, interviews and additional content throughout the season.

PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY

FOX Sports continues its technology-forward approach to spring football with innovative camera angles including Beverly Hills Aerials in-action drones, Pylon Cams, SkyCam, referee Hat Cams and the popular Megalodon. Unique inside-the-game audio will continue with 12 players mic’d for each game, along with the ability to listen in on all coach and referee communications.

Click here for the complete 2026 UFL schedule