FOX Sports, INDYCAR Announce Launch of New Digital-Exclusive Series, ALL IN: INDYCAR

Debut Episode Available Now on INDYCAR on FOX YouTube Channel and Across INDYCAR and FOX Sports Social Media, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and Tubi

ALL IN: INDYCAR Produced by Shadow Lion, Critically Acclaimed Creative Studio

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports and INDYCAR announced today the launch of ALL IN: INDYCAR, a new digital-exclusive series following the drivers, teams and competition across the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The debut episode, "The Champ Is Here," features four-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The episode follows Palou and his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing team as they open the season under intense pressure to retain their crown amongst a talented and hyper-competitive global field of drivers.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH DEBUT EPISODE

"INDYCAR is one of the most competitive and compelling series in sports, and ALL IN: INDYCAR gives fans a deeper look at everything that defines it," said Brad Zager, President and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "As we continue to expand our digital content offerings, this series reflects FOX Sports’ commitment to delivering premium storytelling and bringing fans closer to the sport across every platform."

"Alongside our partners at FOX Sports, we’re going behind-the-scenes and showcasing the most intense action and high-stakes drama of the Fastest Racing on Earth," said INDYCAR Chief Marketing Officer Alex Damron. "Publishing in close to real-time and with an easily accessible viewing platform, we expect to reach a wider audience and grow the digital footprint of our SERIES and its stars with this project."

Full episodes of ALL IN: INDYCAR are available on the INDYCAR on FOX YouTube channel and posted in collaboration across INDYCAR and FOX Sports social channels, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. Additional supporting content will be distributed across @INDYCAR and @INDYCARonFOX social channels.

Filmed across multiple race weekends, ALL IN: INDYCAR captures how some of racing’s biggest stars handle the pressurized high-speed competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Crews will embed with drivers and teams, receiving exclusive access ahead of marquee races, with new episodes rolling out across the calendar. The series features INDYCAR drivers and team personnel, along with FOX INDYCAR broadcasters Will Buxton, James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

ALL IN: INDYCAR is produced for FOX Sports and INDYCAR in conjunction with Shadow Lion, a leading next generation creative studio founded by NFL legend and FOX Sports’ lead NFL Analyst Tom Brady. It is executive produced by FOX Sports’ Eric Shanks and Zager, alongside INDYCAR’s Damron and Mackenzie Williams, and Shadow Lion’s Gilad Haas, Jeff Fine and Philip Byron. The show is directed by Matthew Maxson (The Kingdom, Top Class, The Last Dance) and Ryan Lohuis (Game 7, After Jackie, NASCAR: Full Speed) with Shadow Lion.