Final Remaining FIFA World Cup 2026™ Spots to Be Decided March 26 and 31 Across FOX Sports

National Teams Around the World Compete for a Chance at the Coveted Tournament on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today announces coverage plans for a thrilling week of high-stakes competition across FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus that will see national teams around the world face off for the final remaining spots in this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026™, in addition to a robust slate of top international friendlies and UEFA Nations League Playoffs.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ and European Playoffs

The jam-packed schedule ramps up Thursday, March 26 starting at 3:30 PM ET on FS1 with a tripleheader featuring Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in a European Playoff Semifinal, followed by two FIFA Playoff Semifinals: Bolivia vs. Suriname at 5:55 PM ET and New Caledonia vs. Jamaica at 10:55 PM ET.

On FS2 in European Playoff Semifinal action, Türkiye takes on Romania starting at 12:50 PM ET, while Poland plays Albania at 3:30 PM ET.

A FIFA and European Playoff Finals tripleheader headlines the FS1 slate on Tuesday, March 31 , as the last teams standing play for coveted spots in FIFA World Cup 2026™. The first match between the winner of Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the winner of Italy vs. Northern Ireland starts at 2:30 PM ET, followed by Democratic Republic of Congo vs. the winner of New Caledonia vs. Jamaica at 4:55 PM ET and Iraq vs. the winner of Bolivia vs. Suriname at 10:30 PM ET.

On FOX Soccer Plus, the winner of Slovakia vs. Kosovo will battle the winner of Türkiye vs. Romania at 2:30 PM ET.

International Friendlies

The FOX Soccer schedule for the week features multiple top-flight international friendly matches including FIFA World Cup 2026™ participants. On FS1, England battles Uruguay on Friday, March 27 at 3:30 PM ET and Germany faces Ghana on Monday, March 30 at 2:30 PM ET.

FS2’s friendly slate on Tuesday, March 31 includes Norway vs. Switzerland at 11:50 AM ET and England vs. Japan at 2:30 PM ET, while FOX Soccer Plus spotlights Netherlands vs. Norway on Friday, March 27 at 3:30 PM ET and Scotland vs. Japan on Saturday, March 28 at 12:50 PM.

UEFA Nations League Playoffs

A pair of UEFA Nations League Playoff matches on FOX Soccer Plus punctuate the week with Gibraltar vs. Latvia on Thursday, March 26 at 12:50 PM ET and Luxembourg vs. Malta on Tuesday, March 31 at 11:50 AM ET.

Select Playoff matches, including Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Ukraine vs. Sweden and Denmark vs. North Macedonia, and international friendlies, including Switzerland vs. Germany, Netherlands vs. Ecuador and Spain vs. Egypt, will stream exclusively on Fubo.

FOX Soccer Broadcasters

Lead play-by-play announcer John Strong joins former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) midfielder and lead match analyst Stu Holden to call the European Semifinal between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as a European Playoff Final match featuring two to-be-determined national teams and the friendly between England and Uruguay.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens unites with former USMNT standout Maurice Edu to call the FIFA Playoff Semifinal between Bolivia and Suriname and Germany vs. Ghana friendly. Terens also pairs with former England national team defender Warren Barton for the FIFA Playoff Final between Iraq and the winner of Bolivia vs. Suriname.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team star Lori Lindsey pairs with veteran voice JP Dellacamera for the FIFA Playoff Semifinal between New Caledonia and Jamaica, and a FIFA Playoff Final featuring Congo DR vs. the winner of New Caledonia vs. Jamaica.

Lead host Rob Stone anchors studio coverage across the weeklong slate on FS1 alongside a celebrated lineup of FOX Sports analysts and soccer legends including National Soccer Hall of Famer and lead studio analyst Alexi Lalas, Holden and Barton.

Click here to view the complete FOX Soccer schedule from Wednesday, March 25 to Tuesday, March 31 . The broadcast schedule is subject to change.