FOX Sports Assembles Top-Tier Roster for 2026 Major League Baseball Regular Season Coverage

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci Soundtrack Baseball’s Top Moments

Generational Talents Including Hall of Famers Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Veteran Host Kevin Burkhardt Anchor FOX MLB Studio Desk

NEW YORK – On the heels of a thrilling World Baseball Classic that captivated the nation, FOX Sports returns to the 2026 Major League Baseball season with a deep and dynamic roster of broadcasters – bringing its signature presentation of championship-level insight and industry-leading production to one of the most anticipated seasons in the sport.

INDUSTRY-LEADING GAME COVERAGE

Entering their fifth season together, first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz and Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Davis call FOX Sports’ top regular season and playoff games. Veteran field reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci provide key information and additional coverage from the field. Together, FOX MLB’s lead team is comprised entirely of Emmy Award winners recognized for excellence in each of their respective roles.

Throughout the regular season, announcers Adam Amin, Eric Collins, Davis, Kevin Kugler and Connor Onion team up with analysts Eric Karros, AJ Pierzynski, Smoltz, Verducci, Adam Wainwright and Dontrelle Willis in the booth.

FOX Sports’ coverage leads off Saturday, March 28 , with a day-night doubleheader as action starts at 4:00 PM ET on FS1, with the Minnesota Twins facing the Baltimore Orioles (Onion, Verducci), followed by primetime regionalized matchups at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, featuring the New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants (Davis, Smoltz, Rosenthal) and Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves (Amin, Wainwright, Pierzynski).

ICONIC STUDIO LINEUP

A-Rod, Big Papi and The Captain – FOX MLB’s Emmy Award-winning desk features names that are synonymous with some of baseball’s biggest moments. Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, alongside host Kevin Burkhardt, bring credentialed analysis and seamless chemistry to the network’s studio coverage of marquee events.

Over the course of the season, Burkhardt, Chris Myers and Mike Hill host pregame and postgame coverage from the FOX Sports studio alongside a rotation of high-caliber analysts including former big-league stars Willis and Karros.

FOX DEPORTES

The leader in Spanish-language MLB coverage for more than two decades, FOX Deportes’ roster is led by veteran play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, analyst and former MLB infielder Edgar Gonzalez, announcer/reporter Carlos Alvarez and veteran reporter/analyst Jaime Motta. Also joining the team throughout the season is play-by-play announcer Rolando Nichols.

In addition to live broadcasts of each game, the network’s new daily program, TOTAL SPORTS 360, offers highlights, interviews and live reports throughout the season.

SPORTS EMMY NOMINATIONS

FOX Sports’ MLB coverage continues to earn industry-wide recognition, highlighted by multiple nominations at the 47th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards – including honors for its coverage of the World Series (Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event), All-Star Game (Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event) and American League Playoffs (Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage), along with nods for Outstanding Sports Feature (Short Form), Outstanding Technical Team (Sports Event), Outstanding Audio/Sound (Live Event) and the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award.

Additionally, the network’s critically acclaimed Postseason studio show is up for Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run.

Individually, Joe Davis was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, while studio analyst Alex Rodriguez earned a nomination for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst.