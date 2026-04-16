Soccer Legend Clarence Seedorf Returns To FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Studio Analyst

Seedorf Joins Team of Top International Analysts Alongside Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and more

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026™, today welcomes soccer legend and FIFA World Cup™ veteran Clarence Seedorf to the network’s illustrious broadcast team for this summer’s anticipated tournament. The announcement was made by FOX Sports President and Executive Producer Brad Zager.

The world-class former Netherlands national team playmaker previously served as an analyst for FOX Sports on the network’s award-winning presentation of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™.

"Clarence has garnered a ton of praise for his work over the years as a respected analyst worldwide," said Zager. "He’s going to instantly elevate our coverage, and we’re excited to have him back in the studio with FOX Sports as both a legend on the pitch and an experienced broadcaster who was tremendous with us in 2018."

"I’m excited to be back with FOX," said Seedorf. "I look forward to sharing my perspective on the game – bringing football fans closer to what happens beyond the surface, combining tactical aspects and personal insights to connect with what they will see during this amazing tournament."

Seedorf stands as a symbol of longevity in the game. He won more than 20 club titles, and his storied playing career spanned more than 1,000 matches across 23 years, combining innate talent, intelligence on the field, leadership and fitness. He is the only player in history to have won four UEFA Champions League titles with three different teams – Ajax (1995), Real Madrid (1998) and AC Milan (2003 and 2007).

He made 87 appearances for the Netherlands national team and represented the Dutch at the UEFA European Championships in 1996, as well as UEFA EURO 2000 and 2004 and the FIFA World Cup France 1998™, reaching the Semifinals in all three tournaments. After his playing career Seedorf coached in four continents, becoming Head Coach of AC Milan, Real Club Deportivo de La Coruna and Cameroon national team among others.

He has been included in the FIFA 100, the list of the greatest living footballers selected by Pelé. Seedorf is one of the six people ever named Legacy Champion by Nelson Mandela to carry his legacy worldwide. He was previously a New York Times blogger, speaks six languages, has a Honoris Causa degree in Humanities and the highest civil decorations from the Netherlands and Suriname.

As an entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder of the Black Impact Foundation and Advisor to UEFA President for Social Affairs, Seedorf has spoken at Oxford and Harvard University and the Council of Europe, as well as served as host of the FIFA Football Congress. He is the lead soccer analyst for Amazon Prime in the UK and Italy, and in addition to FOX Sports, has worked for the BBC, Globo TV, ESPN and TV Azteca.

Seedorf is the latest international legend to join FOX Sports’ broadcast team for the summer following previous announcements welcoming Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Rebecca Lowe. The network’s complete broadcast team will be unveiled in the coming days.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.