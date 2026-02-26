FOX Sports Assembles World-Class Broadcast Team for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Emmy Award-Winning Studio Desk Featuring Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez Provides On-Site Semifinal and Final Coverage

Lead Broadcast Crew of Joe Davis and John Smoltz Set to Call Tournament’s Championship Game

NEW YORK – On the heels of last tournament’s electrifying finish, that saw two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani help clinch Team Japan’s record-extending third title, the World Baseball Classic (WBC) returns to FOX Sports on Wednesday, March 4 – offering a showcase of baseball’s biggest stars representing their countries on the international stage.

The network is set to bring fans must-see coverage with an accomplished roster of broadcasters – prepared to guide viewers not only through the on-field action, but also the thrilling atmospheres, emotions and sense of national pride that make this tournament so special.

GAME COVERAGE

Headlining FOX MLB’s coverage of Team USA matchups and knockout rounds are highly acclaimed play-by-play announcers Joe Davis, Adam Amin and Kevin Kugler; expert analysts John Smoltz, A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright; and veteran reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

The network’s Emmy Award-winning lead team of Davis, Smoltz and Rosenthal will call both semifinal matchups as well as the championship game live from loanDepot park in Miami.

Coverage of the World Baseball Classic’s pool play games is set to be provided from Major League Baseball announcers positioned internationally.

STUDIO COVERAGE

FOX Sports’ Emmy Award-winning studio team – Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, World Series champion Alex Rodriguez and acclaimed host Kevin Burkhardt – will be on-site in Miami for the network’s semifinal and championship coverage.

Collectively, Jeter, Ortiz and Rodriguez have made five World Baseball Classics representing the United States and the Dominican Republic.

FOX DEPORTES

The leader in Spanish-language baseball coverage for more than two decades, FOX Deportes presents exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The network’s veteran talent roster is led by analyst Edgar Gonzalez, who played for Mexico in the 2009 and 2013 editions of the WBC and managed the team in 2017. Gonzalez is joined by Emmy Award-winning announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, announcer/reporter Carlos Alvarez, announcer Rolando Nichols and analyst/reporter Jaime Motta.

The full schedule of games, including U.S. broadcast information, for the 2026 World Baseball Classic can be found here.