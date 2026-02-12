FOX Sports and World Baseball Classic, Inc. Announce U.S. Broadcast Schedule for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Entire Tournament to Be Broadcast Across Combined FOX Sports Family of Networks, the FOX Sports App and Tubi

All Games Available to Stream Live and On-Demand on FOX One

FOX to Air Seven Games, Including Team USA Opener on March 6, Two Quarterfinals Matchups on March 13-14, and Championship Game on March 17

FOX Deportes to Produce 41 Contests Across the Tournament

FOX Sports and World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) today announced the U.S. broadcast schedule for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which is scheduled to begin with Pool C play in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, March 4 (Eastern Time)/Thursday, March 5 (local time). The remaining three pools – Pool A in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Pool B in Houston presented by Capital One; and Pool D in Miami presented by Capital One – will all begin on Friday, March 6.

The FOX Sports family of networks (FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes), the FOX Sports App and Tubi will combine to air all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic in the United States, and all matchups will be available to stream live and on-demand on FOX One. Additionally, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

FOX will broadcast its first game as Team USA plays its opening game against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston on Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. (ET)/7:00 p.m. (CT). FOX will carry a total of seven games, including the Quarterfinals matchup in Houston on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. (ET)/7:00 p.m. (CT); the Quarterfinals matchup from loanDepot park in Miami on Saturday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET); and the Championship Game in Miami on Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FS1 coverage, which will include 19 contests, will be headlined by coverage of the Semifinals in Miami on Sunday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) and Monday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. (ET). In addition, FS1 will air highly anticipated pool play matchups between Teams Korea and Japan on Saturday, March 7 at 5:00 a.m. (ET); Cuba and Puerto Rico on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. (ET); and the Dominican Republic and Venezuela on Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The full schedule of games, including U.S. broadcast information, for the 2026 World Baseball Classic can be found below. Single-game tickets for all venues are available at WorldBaseballClassic.com/tickets.

For more information about the 2026 World Baseball Classic, please visit WorldBaseballClassic.com. The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as the sport’s official National Team World Championship.