Soccer
The World’s Game, Our Stage: FOX Sports Previews FIFA World Cup 2026™ at SXSW
Soccer
Soccer

The World’s Game, Our Stage: FOX Sports Previews FIFA World Cup 2026™ at SXSW

Published Mar. 2, 2026 8:59 a.m. ET

Panel Presentation Featuring FOX Sports Broadcasters Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Stu Holden and Jenny Taft Saturday, March 14 in Austin, Texas

This summer, the world’s biggest sporting event will unfold right here in North America and FOX Sports is counting down with a star-powered panel presentation at SXSW 2026 titled The World’s Game, Our Stage: FOX Sports Previews FIFA World Cup 2026.

FOX Sports is bringing celebrated U.S. Soccer legends and FIFA World Cup™ broadcasters to Austin, offering SXSW attendees an insider’s look at what to expect from the most anticipated edition of the FIFA World Cup™ ever kicking off June 11.

What to Expect at the Panel

You’ll hear from acclaimed FOX Sports voices who will be at the center of the network’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage, including Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Stu Holden and Jenny Taft. This conversation will reflect on the growth of soccer in America and preview what’s in store for millions of viewers when FOX Sports presents the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever and its largest production in history.

Who Should Attend

Whether you’re a sports fan, media professional, creator, content strategist or industry innovator, this session will equip you with:

  • A deeper understanding of the FIFA World Cup™ and its cultural impact
  • Exclusive insights from one of the most experienced broadcast teams in soccer
  • A preview of what fans can expect when the world’s brightest stars take the pitch this summer

Why This Matters

FIFA World Cup 2026™ will make history as the first tournament hosted by three countries - United States, Mexico, and Canada - and the first with 48 competing nations and 104 matches – more than ever before. With an unprecedented 70 matches on FOX broadcast television, it’ll be the biggest, most diverse showcase of soccer in history. FOX Sports’ broadcast slate is equally historic, featuring complete multiplatform coverage across network television, cable and streaming.

Panel Details

📅 Date & Time: Saturday, March 14 | 2:30 – 3:30pm CST
📍 Location: Austin Marriott Downtown | Waller Ballroom D
🎟 Access: SXSW Platinum and Innovation Badges Required

share
In This Topic
Soccer
Recent

The World’s Game, Our Stage: FOX Sports Previews FIFA World Cup 2026™ at SXSW

FOX Sports St. Petersburg Friday Coverage Schedule

FOX SOCCER Feb. 26 Broadcast Assignments

FOX Sports Assembles World-Class Broadcast Team for 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX Sports, AV8 Productions, Allez! Sports, and Hello Sunshine Announce New Documentary Special You See L.A.

FOX COLLEGE HOOPS Feb. 24 - March 1 Schedule and Broadcast Assignments

FOX Sports Debuts SPEED WITH HARVICK AND BUXTON Fueled by POET

Fox Sports™ and © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
Fox SportsFox Sports UniversityFox Sports Supports
Advertise With UsContact Us