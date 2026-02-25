FOX Sports, AV8 Productions, Allez! Sports, and Hello Sunshine Announce New Documentary Special You See L.A.

Premiering March 1 on FS1, Film Captures UCLA Women’s Basketball Team’s Historic 2024-25 Season Final Four Run Featuring Head Coach Cori Close and Star Players Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez

Click Here for the Official Trailer

LOS ANGELES – Ahead of the tip-off to Women’s History Month, FOX Sports, AV8 Productions, Allez! Sports, and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine today announced YOU SEE L.A., a one-hour documentary special exploring the human stories, emotional stakes, and deep community surrounding UCLA’s Women’s Basketball team during one of the most pivotal seasons in its program’s history.

Premiering Sunday, March 1 , at 8:00 PM ET on FS1, immediately following the UCLA vs. USC Women’s College Hoops matchup, the film, presented by Authentic Asia, delivers an intimate, all-access look at the Bruins’ historic 2024-25 season run to the program’s first-ever Final Four, while also offering snapshots from the current Bruins’ season as the story continues.

"YOU SEE L.A. reflects the kind of storytelling that is core to FOX Sports, stories that capture the emotion, humanity and cultural impact of sports," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports. "This film is not only about a remarkable season on the court, but also about leadership, community, the power of women’s sports, and the resolve of a team representing something bigger than themselves. We’re proud to share a story that reflects the heart of this team and this city to audiences nationwide."

Anchored by the Bruins’ head coach Cori Close and standout players Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jacquez, the documentary captures the dreams, doubts and defining moments that shaped the team’s defining season, revealing the bonds formed through pressure, expectation and belief, and a powerful connection to a Los Angeles community that rallied behind them. YOU SEE L.A. also includes appearances from UCLA alumni and basketball legends including Ann Meyers Drysdale, Reggie Miller and Candace Parker.

"This film shines a light on the strongest part of UCLA Women’s Basketball: our people," said Cori Close, The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach. "YOU SEE L.A. celebrates the character, courage, and competitive fire that defined last season, and I couldn’t be more proud for the world to witness the humanity behind our success."

More than a traditional sports documentary, YOU SEE L.A. goes beyond the game to spotlight the athletes, coaches and culture that define the UCLA women’s basketball program. From the players’ commitment to community and leadership to the lasting mentorship of legendary coach John Wooden – passed down through head Coach Close and brought to life through personal stories and reflection – the film highlights the program’s enduring culture. YOU SEE L.A. weaves together the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, illustrating how resilience, unity and a shared sense of purpose fueled the team’s championship pursuit and continue to shape the program’s future.

"This special is a testament to the resilience, drive, and brilliance of the remarkable athletes and coaches at UCLA," said Harshal Dave, CEO, AV8 Productions. "At AV8 Productions, our mission is simple: support great storytellers. YOU SEE L.A. reflects that belief, and we’re proud to stand behind the team bringing this story to life with FOX Sports. We believe stories like these have the power to inspire the next generation of women in sports and beyond. The UCLA women’s basketball team is creating a legacy for the future of their program, and we are honored to help bring that legacy to the world."

YOU SEE L.A. is executive produced by Jeff Luini ("Welcome to Wrexham"), Kelsey Trainor, Harshal Dave, Alan Bloom, Chandler DeWitt, Ally Davis, and Melissa Forman along with Brad Zager and Nugent from FOX Sports and Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Sue Kinkead. Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder, and Rita O’Dea serve as producers.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.