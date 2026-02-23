FOX Sports Debuts SPEED WITH HARVICK AND BUXTON Fueled by POET

Twice Weekly Digital Series Built in Partnership with NASCAR

Debuts Today Across FOX Sports and NASCAR Digital and Social Platforms, Tubi, the NASCAR Channel, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts with Encore Airings on FS1 and Availability on FOX One

Unites FOX NASCAR Analyst Kevin Harvick with FOX INDYCAR Play-by-Play Announcer Will Buxton for Weekly Conversations Spanning Every Corner of the Racing World

Click Here to Watch Premiere Episode

LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports today launches SPEED WITH HARVICK AND BUXTON, a new digital show built in partnership with NASCAR to serve as a familiar touchstone for everything motorsports, bringing fans closer to the people and institutions that shape racing across the world. From NASCAR and INDYCAR to ARCA, NHRA, MotoGP, IMSA, F1, sprint car racing and beyond, the show reflects how modern fans follow the sport without boundaries.

The twice weekly series is hosted by Will Buxton, FOX INDYCAR play-by-play announcer, veteran F1 broadcaster and voice of the award-winning series Drive to Survive, with Kevin Harvick, FOX NASCAR analyst, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, 2007 DAYTONA 500 winner and future NASCAR Hall of Famer, serving as analyst. The show revives the popular SPEED brand -- a renowned 24-hour motorsports cable channel owned by FOX Sports that operated from 1995 to 2013 -- in a format built for today's fan.

"Motorsports has never been a one-lane road -- it’s a global passion with so many disciplines and stories to tell," Harvick said. "Will and I have lived racing from completely different sides of the track. Now we’re bringing it all together -- NASCAR, INDYCAR, F1, sprint cars, dirt racing -- you name it. SPEED is about connecting fans everywhere to the heart of racing and giving them a place where every form of motorsport has a voice."

"I'm thrilled to launch this new show with Kevin and bring the SPEED name and brand back to people's televisions," Buxton said. "Having started my TV career at SPEED in 2010, I know the emotional connection it has across America, the personalities and memories it evokes and the responsibility we have to do right by its legacy. This show, like the station to which it pays tribute, has two things at its heart - racing and race fans. Our show exists to give both a platform."

SPEED is fueled by POET, the world's largest producer of biofuels and the official bioethanol partner of NASCAR.

WHERE TO WATCH

New episodes of SPEED WITH HARVICK AND BUXTON release twice weekly across FOX Sports Digital and Social platforms, NASCAR Digital and Social platforms, Tubi, The NASCAR Channel, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with select encore presentations on FS1 and availability on FOX One. Fans can also watch and follow at @SPEEDonFOX on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok.

The show’s debut, featuring Harvick and Buxton in-studio as they set the tone for the series with their perspectives on the biggest storylines shaping motorsports and what fans should be watching right now, is currently available across FOX Sports Digital and Social platforms and will air on FS1 tonight at 10:00 PM ET.

SPEED WITH HARVICK AND BUXTON will feature candid conversation, timely analysis and direct fan engagement, including quick recaps of the weekend’s biggest moments, interactive fan call-ins and questions, and previews of what’s ahead across the racing calendar.

"FOX Sports has the best racing partnerships and best racing experts in the industry," said Michael Bucklin, Senior Vice President, Digital, FOX Sports. "This show brings them all together to celebrate the world of racing, from open-wheel to close-wheel and ovals to street, to unite fans across them all."

"This show creates another meaningful platform to spotlight our drivers, teams and industry while engaging fans in new and dynamic ways," said Tim Clark, NASCAR EVP, Chief Brand Officer. "Partnering with FOX Sports and having a champion like Kevin Harvick alongside Will Buxton ensures NASCAR’s voice remains strong as we continue to grow the sport and connect with fans across every channel."

For more information on FOX Sports programming, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X and LinkedIn.