FOX Sports Presents Its First-Ever MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™

World Series Champion, 14-Time All-Star, Emmy Award-Winning Analyst Alex Rodriguez and World Series Champion, Two-Time All-Star Dontrelle Willis Provide Live Reaction and Analysis

Coverage of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 Kicks to Full Slate of FOX MLB Programming for Stacked Holiday Lineup

NEW YORK – Before fireworks light up the night sky in Philadelphia, site of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 , FOX Sports ignites Fourth of July celebrations live from the birthplace of America, unveiling complete American League and National League rosters during the MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™ for the first time.

World Series champion and two-time All-Star Dontrelle Willis, alongside veteran host Chris Myers, broadcast live from Independence Hall for the reveal on Saturday, July 4, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Myers and Willis are set to be joined by World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and Emmy Award-winning analyst Alex Rodriguez, throughout the show.

The MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™ leads into a special holiday edition of BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA, featuring regionalized coverage of the New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (Kenny Albert, AJ Pierzynski) and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

*The length of the program is subject to change pending the duration of the preceding FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match.