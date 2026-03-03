FOX Sports Marks 100 Days to FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Company Wide Celebration

Digital and Social Platforms Kick Start the Countdown Including 100 Moments, 100 Fun Facts in 100 Days

FOX Sports Broadcasters Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones and Jenny Taft and U.S. Women’s National Team Icon Danielle Slaton Celebrate Milestone at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Soccer Forward Festival Benefiting Over 100 Youth in Southern California

Commemorative Promo, On-Air Bug Roadblock FOX Sports Programming Throughout the Day

LOS ANGELES – The countdown is underway and with just 100 days to go until the world’s greatest sporting event begins on Thursday, June 11 , FOX Sports, America's English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today commemorates the milestone mark with an all-out, company-wide celebration.

From multiplatform initiatives and on-air activations blanketing network programming, to high-impact community events capturing the philanthropic spirit of the beautiful game and special guest appearances by FOX Soccer broadcasters on fan-favorite shows, FOX Sports is leading the way in building momentum across the country on the road to the opening match.

Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports, underscored the importance of the day as the network advances into its next phase of FIFA World Cup 2026™ preparation.

"I’m incredibly proud of how everyone at FOX has come together to ring in 100 days to this iconic tournament as we prepare to deliver the most ambitious production in sports broadcast history," said Shanks. "The coordination, dedication and planning taking place behind the scenes, here at home in the United States and in Mexico and Canada, reflect our commitment to creating the best presentation ever around the historic competition and we look forward to being America’s home where fans unite to watch and celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026™ over 39 days this summer."

FOX FAMILY SYNERGY AND PROMO ROADBLOCK

FOX Sports debuts today a commemorative promotional roadblock across FOX Sports networks, FOX broadcast, FOX Television Stations, FOX News, FOX One and FOX Sports Digital and social platforms ( WATCH HERE ). Additionally, a special FIFA World Cup 2026™ on-screen bug will also appear throughout the day on FOX Sports networks to mark the milestone.

FOX Soccer broadcasters Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Maurice Edu and Rob Stone will also get fans excited nationwide for the tournament with scheduled guest appearances throughout the day on FOX programming, including FOX & Friends, FOX Television Stations, FOX Weather, LIVE NOW from FOX, WAKE UP BARSTOOL and THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD on FS1. Additionally, U.S. Men’s National Team defender and reigning 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award winner Chris Richards will join FIRST THINGS FIRST on FS1.

FOX SPORTS DIGITAL AND SOCIAL PLATFORMS

FOX Sports Digital will deliver exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ content across FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and @FOXSoccer channels to commemorate the 100-days-to-go mark, including:

100 Moments: FOX Sports Digital starts the countdown to June 11 today with a new, daily series spotlighting the 100 best moments in FIFA World Cup™ history. Follow @FOXSoccer on Instagram , TikTok , FOX Sports Digital starts the countdown to June 11 today with a new, daily series spotlighting the 100 best moments in FIFA World Cup™ history. Follow @FOXSoccer on Facebook X and YouTube to watch the series unfold over the next 100 days leading up to the tournament.

100 Fun Facts: The FOX Sports Digital fun continues with a new, daily series kicking off today highlighting the lighter side of the FIFA World Cup™ with interesting tidbits, cool records and more buzz-building content around the world’s greatest sporting event.

Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast: FOX Sports’ lead FIFA World Cup™ studio analyst and National Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas delivers a special ‘State of the Union’ episode around 100 days to go previewing the tournament alongside three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran and fellow National Soccer Hall of Famer Brian McBride and soccer guru David Mosse . Instagram , TikTok , FOX Sports’ lead FIFA World Cup™ studio analyst and National Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas delivers a special ‘State of the Union’ episode around 100 days to go previewing the tournament alongside three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran and fellow National Soccer Hall of Famer Brian McBride and soccer guru Click here to listen , and follow @SOTUWithAlexi on Facebook X and YouTube

FOXSports.com Features: From 12 teams they can’t wait to see, to 10 players who could define the tournament, FOX Soccer Insiders Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman spotlight the top FIFA World Cup 2026™ storylines with 100 days to go.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

FOX Sports and Boys & Girls Clubs of America team up to celebrate the beautiful game today with a high-energy community soccer festival in Southern California. The festival brings together more than 100 youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach for soccer skills clinics, games, friendly competition and the chance to share the pitch with FOX Soccer broadcasters Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones, and Jenny Taft, and U.S. Women's National Team icon Danielle Slaton who are helping to inspire the next generation of fans and players.

The festival supports U.S. Soccer’s efforts to create opportunities for communities nationwide to celebrate, connect and experience soccer’s power as a force for good through the Soccer Forward Foundation and FOX Sports nonprofit partner Common Goal’s ‘Soccer Forward Fests’ movement. This event marks the first of many Soccer Forward Fests FOX Sports and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will host across the country leading up to and throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™ impacting thousands of Club Kids nationwide.

During the largest FIFA World Cup™ tournament in history, FOX Sports continues its historic collaboration with global, soccer-forward charitable organization Common Goal to share the story of soccer for social impact in the United States.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS AND FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™

FIFA World Cup 2026™ marks FOX Sports’ sixth all-time presentation of the celebrated tournament following its award-winning and record-breaking coverage for the Men’s tournaments in 2022 (Qatar) and 2018 (Russia) and the Women’s tournaments in 2023 (Australia & New Zealand), 2019 (France) and its inaugural presentation in 2015 (Canada). The network has won multiple prestigious awards over its 10 years presenting FIFA World Cup™ coverage, including eight Sports Emmy Award wins and numerous nominations.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.